Council chiefs stressed they are aware of "ongoing" antisocial behaviour at the site of a vacant South Shields pub and they have written to the owners over the issue.

South Tyneside Council officers said they have received reports of youths breaking into the empty New Mill pub on the junction of John Reid Road and Chesterton Road.

The latest meeting of West Shields, Cleadon and East Boldon Community Area Forum heard "two letters" have been written to the owners of the site which has seen issues including "fly-tipping and antisocial behaviour."

The New Mill pub, South Shields, June 2025 | LDRS

Council officers added the site is being monitored by "responders" from the local authority's business and community response team, who deal with reports including antisocial behaviour and environmental issues.

Home Office "Safer Streets" funding was previously secured to establish the responder patrols to help provide a visible deterrence.

Donald Wade, local authority antisocial behaviour, neighbourhood crime and serious violence co-ordinator, said they continue to monitor the site, which has been closed since last year, and they are aiming to get in contact with the pub owners to resolve their concerns.

Speaking at the meeting, he said: "I’m aware that there are ongoing issues with youths breaking into that, the responders are patrolling there.

"I know that highways and environmental health colleagues have been looking to identify the owners and write to them and make sure that they take the appropriate action to keep it as safe as possible."

Andrew Whittaker, corporate lead for town centres and foreshore, said he was aware one letter had been sent to the owners of the New Mill in May, followed by another in June.

He added: "We have to follow that process, although it may be distressing for us all and frustrating for us all, we have to do those first steps with it."

Mr Wade stressed there is a thorough process which the council must follow when attempting to deal with problem empty properties owned by other organisations.

He said: "Some landlords will not respond to requests and there is a process you need to work through and there are other options available to my colleagues which they’ve assured they will take should the landlord not engage as is expected.

"It takes time and you have to do it, because if you go to that court action, whether it's right or wrong, it's the process.

"If the process isn’t followed, out the case goes and we have to start again, so we have to take time to get it right.”