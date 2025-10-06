Council plans for building upgrades at a South Tyneside climbing centre to improve its thermal efficiency have been given the green light.

South Tyneside Council has approved an application for a building described as “Simonside Youth Centre” in South Shields.

The site sits off St Simon Street in the Simonside and Rekendyke ward, near Monkton Infant School, and according to planning documents, is currently used by South Tyneside Council’s “Outdoor Adventure Service”.

Simonside Outdoor Adventure, South Shields | Google/LDRS

Planning documents note the site currently includes a “climbing wall, offices, teaching space, kitchen and lounge.”

Council planning documents said the works included "a galvanised steel support bar secured through the existing roofing to the existing main purlins with self-drilling fasteners".

It was noted that the "existing sheeting would be overlaid with a 180mm glassfibre insulation quilt" and that an "external wall sheet, (0.7mm thick x 32mm deep profile), galvanised steel, coated on the weather side with an embossed grey Plastisol PVC coating would provide the external finish."

After considering the planning application, South Tyneside Council's planning department approved it on October 3, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said "proposed cladding would not appear alien within the street scene and given its grey colour would not be detrimental to the appearance of the host building".

It was noted that the "existing signage would be positioned back in its current location following the installation of the cladding" and that the development was "acceptable in scale, design and material".

The council decision report adds: "Given the nature of the development, it is not considered that the development would result in harm to the amenity of surrounding residents; therefore, it is not considered that the works would be harmful to the amenity of residents to warrant a reason of refusal to this application."

It offers “land and water based activities” across a number of centres, including the “water activities centre” at South Shields seafront, Akenshawburn Cottages in Kielder and Simonside Climbing Wall, which is set for a revamp under council plans.

Under planning conditions, the development at Simonside Climbing Wall must take place within three years.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250514

