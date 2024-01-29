Council parking charge increases proposed in South Shields town centre and foreshore

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside Council recently published budget plans for the 2024/25 financial year, including a proposed council tax hike and millions of pounds of savings, as well as updates on capital investments across the borough.

One key proposal in the council’s £7 million package of revenue savings to help balance the books, which includes increasing efficiency, new models of service and additional income, is a ‘parking charges review’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council budget documents indicate that the changes would save the council £300,000 in 2024/25, while bringing the council’s coastal and town centre charges in line with comparable councils in the North East.

In South Shields town centre, the revised charges would include 1p per minute for 60 minutes then £1 per hour thereafter, or a £4 daily charge.

For council car parking areas along the foreshore, the revised fees would equate to £1.20 per hour, or a £6 daily charge.

South Shields Town Hall.

The council states that hourly rate proposals for South Shields town centre would still be less than the current hourly rates in Tynemouth and Whitley Bay, Sunderland city centre and Gateshead town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daily charge proposals in South Shields town centre would also be less than daily charges in the majority of these neighbouring areas.

The £1.20 per hour charge for the South Shields foreshore is also understood to mirror charges in coastal towns Tynemouth and Whitley Bay.

However, data provided by the council indicates that the proposed £6 daily charge along the South Shields foreshore is higher than the current daily charges at Tynemouth and Whitley Bay and Sunderland city centre.

Councillor Joanne Bell, South Tyneside Council’s cabinet member for governance, finance and corporate services, said the revised fees were “fair” and offered “good value for money”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Bell added: “Proposals to car parking charges are aimed to bring South Tyneside pricing in line with comparable authorities across the region.

“The proposals cover a step increase in more popular, high turnover areas like the foreshore and simplify town centre parking.

“We do not want to deter anyone from the town centre and so we have ensured that prices remain relatively low.

“The revised fees are still fair and reasonable and offer good value for money, bringing us in line with comparable neighbouring authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are not set with the aim of making a profit, with the money raised spent on running parking services and implementing policy across the borough.

“This is essential to help keep our roads clear for emergency vehicles, to keep traffic moving and to ensure car parking spaces are available for both residents and visitors alike.

“Any surplus money made from charges is reinvested back into highways and road safety as well as maintaining, securing and improving our car parking facilities.”

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has also stressed that charges will apply to existing council car parks and parking areas at South Shields town centre and the foreshore, and that charges are not being introduced at new sites.

A final decision on the parking review will be made as part of the council’s budget-setting process, which concludes with a full council meeting at South Shields Town Hall next month.

South Tyneside Council’s cabinet will consider the medium-term financial plan when it next meets on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.