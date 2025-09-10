Council refuses flats plan in South Shields town centre over noise fears

Plans for a flats development in South Shields town centre have been blocked by council development bosses over noise fears.

South Tyneside Council's planning department has refused an application for 106 Fowler Street in the Beacon and Bents ward in South Shields.

Council planning documents state the site "currently consists of a use class E retail unit on the ground floor with an associated store area to the first and second floors."

106 Fowler Street, South Shields | Google Maps

Applicant CPC Property 2 Ltd had applied to the local authority seeking "prior approval" to convert parts of the building into residential uses.

This included the "change of use of existing retail and associated storage areas to form one flat and one, two-bedroom dwelling."

Proposed floor plans showed the front retail space facing Fowler Street being retained, and the single studio flat being based on the ground floor behind the retail area, in part of what was a retail area / workshop.

Elsewhere, the "two-bedroom flat" was planned across first and second floors, with a bathroom, store, kitchen and living / dining area outlined in designs.

A supporting statement submitted with the plans noted there would be "provision of adequate natural light in all habitable roomsof the proposed flats" and that "the level of noise from the retail use and residential is not considered materially different than thesurrounding businesses".

It was argued that the "development would not result in significant harmful impacts on the surrounding premises and is therefore considered acceptable" and applicants noted the site was currently vacant.

During a council public consultation exercise on the plans, there was one objection raising concerns about the "loss of commercial unit" and "future conflicts over noise, business hours, parking and deliveries."

Council planners raised no issues around impacts on "existing traffic and parking conditions in the area" and noted there would be "adequate natural light in all habitable rooms" of the proposed dwellings.

After considering the planning application however, South Tyneside Council's planning department refused it after raising concerns about potential noise impacts.

Council planners, in a decision report, referenced the "close proximity of the proposed dwellings to commercial properties including air conditioning/external plant units affixed to such properties".

It was noted that "no noise report or mitigation has been submitted as part of this application to demonstrate that noise levels from these systems, and more widely, from any nearby commercial uses to ensure that residential amenity would be protected".

The council decision report said that "insufficient information has been provided by the applicant with their application to enable the local planning authority to establish that the impacts of noise from commercial premises on the intended occupiers of the proposed development would be acceptable".

It was also noted that the "imposition of a planning condition regarding noise mitigation would be appropriate as there is uncertainty regarding whether or not sufficient noise attenuation could be provided for through imposition of such a condition".

As a result of the level of information provided on noise impacts, the council said the flats proposals "failed to demonstrate that the noise generated from existing items of plant nearby would not result in disturbance to occupiers of the proposed residential units."

For more information on the plan and council refusal decision, visit South Tyneside Council's planning portal website and search reference: 250435