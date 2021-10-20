10,000 suffering fuel poverty in South Tyneside - chiefs launch action to help tackle problem

Council chiefs are looking at ways of cutting carbon emissions.

A household is classed as being in fuel poverty if the residents are on a low income and are unable to heat their home for a reasonable cost.

More than 10,000 households in the borough are living in fuel poverty, according to the latest estimate from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

This week, South Tyneside Council will start consulting on its draft strategy which sets out its objectives and proposed actions to tackle fuel poverty in the social, private rented and owner-occupied residential sectors.

Councillor Jim Foreman, cabinet member for housing and transport, urged residents to give their feedback through the consultation process.

He added that tackling the issue would go hand-in-hand with efforts to cut carbon emissions.

“We’re committed to listening to our residents’ views and we’re inviting them to help us develop our strategy and our plans to tackle this issue,” he said.

“We want to improve the lives of people in all communities, and in particular, those who are vulnerable.

“Addressing fuel poverty is a key element of that. All our residents deserve to live in warm, decent homes.

“Tackling fuel poverty will not only improve health and wellbeing in the borough, but will also support our drive towards carbon neutrality by 2030.”

The consultation period on the draft fuel poverty strategy and action plan will run between October 21 and December 17.

People can find out more and give their views by visiting the council’s consultation website here: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/haveyoursay

In a series of priorities set out earlier this year, South Tyneside Council made a commitment to support families and older or more vulnerable members of the community.

The local authority also recently secured £5.4million in Green Homes Grant funding, which is being used to upgrade around 500 council properties through a range of energy improvement and de-carbonisation measures.

The improvements, including cavity wall and loft insulation and replacement of UPVC windows with triple glazing, will help residents with their fuel bills and help reduce fuel poverty in the borough.