Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Proposals for a large telecommunications mast in South Tyneside have been submitted to council planning chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for land off Calf Close Lane in the Jarrow area.

Applicant EE (UK) Ltd & Hutchison 3G UK Ltd is seeking ‘prior approval’ to erect a telecommunications tower on a green verge near the junction of Calf Close Lane and Pathside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans submitted for 20-metre-high telecoms tower on grass verge at Calf Close Lane in Jarrow | Google/LDRS

This includes a 20-metre-high “phase 7 MK2 Streetworks pole” with “wrap-around cabinet, 2no. 300mm dishes and associated cabinets and ancillary work.”

A cover letter submitted to council officials states the “location has been identified as being necessary for EE Ltd business development and meets its specific technical and operational requirements”.

It also noted the applicant is applying for permission for the “siting and appearance of the development.”

Another supporting document submitted to council planners stresses that the proposal is to “replace an existing installation and is not anew additional installation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was noted that the application has been submitted because a telecoms site nearby at Durham Drive is set to be “decommissioned”, with the new site at Calf Close lane “urgently required to maintain coverage”.

The supporting document adds: “The proposal involves the installation of telecommunications equipment to maintain and improve mobile network coverage and capacity for the surrounding area, meeting the increasing demand for reliable mobile connectivity.

“The proposed site is located in the NE32 area of Jarrow, which is a mainly residential area.

“The specific location is along Calf Close Lane, a road that serves as a main route through the area. The surrounding environment is predominantly single storey residential units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site is relatively well-served by transport links, Fellgate Metro Station is close by, making it an ideal location for the proposed infrastructure.

“The area currently experiences a shortfall in mobile network coverage and capacity, which impacts both local businesses and residential areas.

“The proposed monopole aims to address these issues, particularly with the growing reliance on mobile data for business and personal communication.”

It was noted that the new mast would “support telecommunications equipment to enhance 4G and 5G connectivity in the area” and that the equipment had been designed to “minimize visual intrusion”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developers also said that the site had been selected “due to its proximity to existing telecoms infrastructure and the need to improve coverage in this part of Jarrow”.

Although alternative sites were considered, planning documents state, they were discounted for a number of reasons, including impacts on residential amenity and proposed locations being close to schools.

The supporting statement adds: “The proposed streetworks pole [at Calf Close Lane] has been designed to minimize its environmental and visual impact.

“It will be constructed using materials that are in keeping with the character of the area, and it will be positioned so that it is as unobtrusive as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pole’s height and design are intended to limit its visibility from key viewpoints, including surrounding roads.”

A decision on the prior approval application will be made following a period of council consultation.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until May 16, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250289