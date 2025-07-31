Concerns have been raised around children in South Tyneside vaping amid positive work being carried out to boost stop smoking services in the borough.

A report to the latest authority-wide meeting of South Tyneside Council provided an update on the progress of the area’s stop smoking service, including the integration of vapes as a stop smoking tool.

It comes as nationally the Tobacco and Vapes Bill seeks to stop the legal sale of cigarettes to future generations and reduce youth vaping.

It will phase out the sale of tobacco by making it illegal to sell tobacco products to children born on or after 1 January 2009, to prevent the next generation from becoming addicted to tobacco.

It will also give government powers to stop vapes and other consumer nicotine products (such as nicotine pouches) from being deliberately branded and advertised to appeal to children.

Cllr Ruth Berkley, cabinet member for adults, health and independence, outlined South Tyneside has “around 15,000 smokers, 12.7% of the population, with significant health and economic costs linked to smoking.”

Speaking at the meeting, she noted the borough’s stop smoking service has expanded over the past year and is “offering free 12 week nicotine replacement therapy and a vape option to all adult smokers living and/or working in South Tyneside.”

She added in addition to the universal stop smoking service, which is provided by GPs and pharmacies, a small grant scheme has been rolled out empowering voluntary organisations to deliver or promote stop smoking support in their own settings.

Public health officers are also taking the service into the community, offering support in work places, food banks and at local events.

Meanwhile a swap to stop scheme is offering free vape starter kits helping residents switch from cigarettes to safer alternatives.

Cllr Berkley said: “While vaping is not risk free, it is a proven and effective method to help smokers quit and that should remain its primary role.”

However concerns were raised at the meeting around the numbers of children and young people in the borough who are vaping.

At a local level, data from the 2022 health related behaviour questionnaire in schools stated 4% of primary school children in years 4, 5 and 6 - aged between eight and 11 - said they have tried vaping ‘once or twice’.

Labour’s Cllr Angela Lamonte said: “That’s absolutely shocking isn’t it at that age.”

Elsewhere 33% of young people in secondary schools in years 8 and 10, where children are aged between 12 and 15, said they had tried a vape ‘at least once’ – with 10% saying they vape ‘at least once a week.’

Meanwhile 33% said their parents use a vape.

Cllr Lamonte continued: “There’s the socialisation for you, it’s parents that we need to address to get their children to stop using this and stop doing as their parents do.”

She added it was a “great report” on the stop smoking services and it’s “really important we all get behind it.”

Cllr Chris Davies, Green Group representative, said he was struck by the age of vape exposure and the “increasing normalisation of it.”

He noted although the Labour Government has brought in some changes to disincentivise vaping those measures “perhaps haven’t got far enough.”

It comes after a ban was put in place starting on June 1, 2025, on the sale of single-use, disposable vapes.

Cllr Davies added: “You’ve got the same products that were disposable, now they’ve just put in a USB port, I don’t think that’s really changing the behaviour very much.

“We need to do all we can both to decrease smoking but also reduce the exposure of young children to vaping too.”

The South Tyneside stop smoking service is open to all smokers over the age of 18 that live and/or work in the borough and referrals can be made online at https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/8690/Stop-smoking-referral and by phone at 0191 424 7300.