'Ambitious' plans to expand Ahmeds International Superstore in South Shields approved

Earlier this year South Tyneside Council’s planning department registered an application for Ahmeds International Superstore off New George Street.

This proposed the expansion of the building in the form of two double-storey extensions to the north and south of the site, covering a vacant plot and a parking/storage area.

The proposals went before the latest meeting of the council planning committee on Monday (July 18) and were swiftly approved, in line with officer recommendations.

Ahmed International Superstore is in line for a major makeover.

The proposed extensions will have a mixed-use of retail, offices and storage, as well as benefiting from new external lighting and signage.

Council planning officers said the “ambitious proposals” would be “right at the gateway to Frederick Street district shopping centre”.

A design and access statement submitted with the plans said the extensions would help to “future-proof” the store and ensure a “continued high quality trading to the locale and a boost to local employment opportunities.”

Council planners said the proposal would “complement” the existing building and would meet the requirements of policies which aim to support local shopping areas.

They added the store extension works would not have a “significant adverse impact” on neighbours and would be acceptable in terms of impacts on the highway network, subject to minor conditions.

South Tyneside Council planning officers, in a report ahead of the meeting, outlined how they deemed the scheme acceptable and recommended it for approval.