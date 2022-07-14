Earlier in July, 2022, South Tyneside Council’s planning department registered an application for the Walkerville Guest House at 125 Ocean Road.

The property sits on the corner of Ocean Road and Lawe Road near the town’s North and South Marine Parks.

New plans aimed to change 125 Ocean Road from holiday accommodation back to a single dwelling house.

Another guest house is set to become a family home under new plans.

Planning documents state that the applicant owns the adjoining property number 123 Ocean Road.

Guest house owners have confirmed they are looking to retire and if planning permission is granted, the guest house would close in the future but would continue to trade in the interim period.

As part of the planning bid for 125 Ocean Road, no physical changes are planned to the building’s footprint or appearance.

A submitted design and access statement adds the property is “well served” by on-street parking and that the change of use would “potentially reduce the number of vehicle movements to and from the building”.

The planning application is the latest in an emerging trend of Ocean Road guest houses and bed and breakfast hotels reverting back to residential uses.

In recent years, a number of properties on the street have won planning permission to convert back to residential dwellings.

In one case, plans to convert an Ocean Road guest house into a nine-bedroom house in multiple occupation were approved by a government-appointed planning inspector.

A decision on plans for 125 Ocean Road will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.