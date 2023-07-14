The Jester pub, Tasmania Road, South Tyneside. Picture: Google Maps.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for ‘The Jester’ off Tasmania Road in the Bede ward.

This includes a bid to change the use of the ground floor public house to apartments and to retain the first floor space above as a residential use.

According to the planning listing, the scheme proposes a range of external works including the removal of the pub’s bay windows and cellar roof and reducing part of the “parapet walls”.

In addition the development proposes the formation of four new ‘vehicular footpath crossings’, as well as replacement windows and doors, new rendering to external walls and new flat roof coverings.

The application has been submitted by applicant Armstrong Hall Ltd along with a range of supporting documents.

Proposed ground floor plans show how the pub space would be subdivided into three apartments of varying sizes.

One apartment would have two bedrooms, a lounge and dining area, a separate kitchen space and bathroom and amenity space.

The second apartment would also have two bedrooms, as well as an open lounge, dining and kitchen area, a bathroom and an amenity area.

The third ground floor apartment would have a lounge and kitchen/dining area, one bedroom, a bathroom and amenity space.

A submitted planning application adds the building is vacant and states the pub use ended several months ago.

A decision on the apartment plans will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments on the plans can be made via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website until July 31, 2023.