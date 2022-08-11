Backing for steps to tackle poverty in South Tyneside amid cost of living crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority’s People Select Committee started an in-depth investigation two years ago to look at whether the council was doing all it could to support those in need.

During the process, the panel looked at the services available for residents, as well as hearing the stories of those impacted by poverty and the prevention work aiming to stop people falling into hardship in the first place.

Key topics over the years have included the “relationship between health and wealth”, welfare support, fuel poverty, period poverty, digital poverty, the impact of Covid-19 and more.

Since the commission was launched, a number of interim reports with strategic recommendations have been accepted by South Tyneside Council’s ruling cabinet.

This week councillor Eileen Leask, vice-chair of the People Select Committee, presented the fourth and final report to borough bosses setting out seven new pledges for the local authority.

The recommendations are in addition to the 22 contained in previous interim reports to cabinet.

To tackle food poverty, the commission recommended the promotion of the financial benefits of reducing food wastage, such as cooking in batches and using leftovers, as well as promoting the development of community food pantries in conjunction with food banks.

Another recommendation included the council working with schools and the Youth Parliament to assess how healthy eating is reflected in the schools’ curriculum.

In an attempt to improve access to transport, councillors suggested writing to the Bus Forum calling for reduced fares for those on low incomes who need to travel to work, apprenticeships and training, and free travel for carers and children when accompanied by an adult.

Councillors also recommended asking bus companies and Nexus to consider a campaign highlighting travel options for those on low incomes for essential journeys such as work and hospital appointments.

Elsewhere, the People Select Committee called for the council to offer businesses offering apprenticeships “guidance and support to create a more consistent approach”.

The council panel also suggested that schools “stagger” their work experience weeks throughout the year so “not all pupils are looking for placements at the same time”.

A call for a South Tyneside councillor to be responsible for the poverty agenda was also removed as it had already been adopted, with cabinet member, councillor Ruth Berkley, taking on responsibility for food and fuel poverty in her portfolio.

The latest recommendations from the People Select Committee were endorsed by members of the cabinet on Wednesday, August 10, at South Shields Town Hall.

Following the decision, senior council officers will be tasked with developing plans to turn the scrutiny panel’s recommendations into action.

During the meeting, several cabinet members praised the People Select Committee’s work in recent years and said it was timely in the context of the national cost of living crisis and rising energy bills.

Councillor Ruth Berkley, cabinet member for voluntary sector, partnerships and equalities, said: “I would like to echo my thanks to the People Select Committee for all the work that they have done.

“I think it’s a robust piece of work and leads us well into the issues that are confronting us on a daily basis to be honest within the borough in terms of poverty, which sadly is not going to diminish but only increase.

“So I see this as being a really important piece of work that we can carry forward”.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, added there would be “some huge challenges going to be coming up in the coming months in particular.”

Although the formal Poverty Commission process has concluded , cabinet members were assured that poverty would remain on the People Select Committee’s agenda going forward.

Cllr Leask, vice-chair of the scrutiny panel, added: “We did agree that we would periodically go back to it and certain things that arise.