Biddick and All Saints Ward Walkabouts

The councillors representing the Biddick and All Saints wards on South Tyneside Council are replacing their ward surgeries for walkabouts from this weekend.

The walkabouts are taking place on the last Saturday of the month, starting from this Saturday, 25 June, between 10am and 11am.

The councillors say they will be happy to call at the homes of local people to discuss any problems and concerns relating to the neighbourhood.

Contact details for the Biddick and All Saints ward members are as follows: Councillor Anne Walsh tel: (0191) 908 3647, email [email protected]; Councillor Joe Amar tel: 07423 474 534, email: [email protected] and Councillor Katharine Maxwell tel: (0191) 456 0653, email [email protected]