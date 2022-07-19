Bin collections disrupted by heatwave in South Tyneside - this is how households will be affected

Recycling bins will not be collected on Tuesday, July 19, which South Tyneside Council said is so teams can focus on other operations.

Domestic, garden, trade and bulky collections will go ahead as normal.

A red extreme heat warning is in place for much of England, with temperatures forecast to rise to 41C. Amber warnings have also been issued elsewhere, including South Tyneside, where temperatures will reach highs of 32C

South Tyneside Council bin collections have been hit by the hot weather.

Council chiefs said the heatwave is being treated as a national emergency with the hot temperatures potentially bringing ‘widespread impacts to people and infrastructure’, and could cause health problems, leading to serious illness or danger to life.

They say waste collections will be organised to avoid working in extreme conditions, adding the council will ‘advise on arrangements for missed recycling bin collections in due course’.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Transport and Area Management, said: “First and foremost we must take care of our staff. The Met Office has issued its first-ever level four extreme heat warning with temperatures expected to reach a record high.

“Considering the really hot weather and the physically demanding role of our waste collection teams, we are having to implement business continuity measures to safeguard our workers while ensuring the delivery of core services.

“Please be assured that we will be doing all we can to maintain a full waste collection service over the coming weeks, but there may be some disruption.

“Collections may be earlier or later than usual as we try to minimise how much time our crews spend working in the extreme heat and at peak times of the day.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and would ask residents for understanding at this time.”

Residents are being advised to take care in the extreme heat and follow advice to stay hydrated, keep their environment cool, apply sunscreen, stay out of the sun at peak times during the day and stay in the shade as much as possible.

People are also encouraged to avoid strenuous outdoor activity or save it for cooler parts of the day, as well as check on others including older people, sick neighbours, family and friends.