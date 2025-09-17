Expansion plans for a South Tyneside veterinary practice creating more than 20 jobs have been submitted to council development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for 2 Brooklands Way in Boldon Business Park in the borough’s Boldon Colliery ward.

Bridge Referrals, a modern veterinary referral hospital for small animals based at the business park at 3 Brooklands Way, is hoping to expand into an adjacent industrial warehouse last used for storage and distribution.

Veterinary practice Bridge Referrals lodges expansion plan for unit at Brooklands Way, Boldon Business Park | Google/LDRS

A design and access statement submitted to council officials notes the building would be used as a “24/7 veterinary practice” and would involve “a 1055sqm expansion to the existing practice in unit three”.

It was noted that the existing practice and new building [unit two] would be “linked via a glazed corridor between the units” under the plans.

The ground floor of the new building would “comprise of consult rooms, treatment rooms, MRI room, and other associated veterinary uses”, while the first floor would include “administrative offices, a meeting room and staff room and kitchen facilities”, planning documents state.

A planning application submitted to council officials also outlines the employment benefits of the proposed development linked to the existing veterinary practice.

This includes an extra seven full-time employees and an extra 15 part-time employees compared to the current situation.

The design and access statement adds: “There will be no change in scale of the building. The glazed corridor link will be single storey.

“Three additional small trees will be planted to offset the proposal to bridge through the existing non-native hedgerow.

“This will not only increase the biodiversity gain by more than 10 per cent, but will help improve the overall appearance and approach to the site.

“Proposed windows and doors are to match existing. The glazed corridor link is designed to be unobtrusive and so that the grass run between the units will still be visible.

“The site is directly accessible from the A19 and subsequently has good road links to the north and south.

“Additional parking has been provided on site for both staff and clients.

“Boldon Business Park also has strong bus connections with the nearest bus stop on Abingdon Way approx a four-minute walk.”

A decision on the planning application will be made following a formal council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250566

For more information on Bridge Referrals, visit the practice’s website at https://www.bridgereferrals.co.uk.