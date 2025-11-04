Community safety chiefs have stressed patrols will be in place on Bonfire Night to tackle disorder – while councillors have also called for people to be considerate of pets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council officers will be working with Northumbria Police and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service on Wednesday (November 5) to help prevent issues and nuisance behaviour linked to fireworks and bonfires.

Multi-agency patrols will be in across the borough – which follows on from a pilot exercise last year – while areas which have been “problematic in the past” on Bonfire Night will be targeted with dedicated work and letters to residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warnings have been issued ahead of Bonfire Night | National World

Council community safety chiefs, speaking at the latest meeting of Hebburn Community Area Forum, noted they reached out to schools and parents prior to half-term to highlight the risks around bonfire and firework disorder.

This led to fire service colleagues doing talks within schools highlighting the risks around fireworks and how the misuse of them is a criminal offence.

Donald Wade, council anti-social behaviour, neighbourhood crime and serious violence co-ordinator, said: “What we’re reiterating is common sense here, if you engage in disorder around a bonfire there’s a good chance you’re going to be burnt.

“If you engage in firework disorder, there’s a good chance you’re going to suffer permanent injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Throwing aerosol cans, fireworks on a bonfire, they will result in permanent injury and we’ve been highlighting those messages.”

He added: “We are taking it very seriously and we are working together to tackle those issues.”

The meeting heard the council’s “street scene” team will be working throughout the day moderating areas and reports coming in of build ups of material and clearing them to prevent them being used in bonfires.

Meanwhile councillors on the forum called for people to be mindful of the welfare of pets and animals around Bonfire Night and the wider period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Margaret Meling, Monkton ward representative, said: “We have pets at home and I’m scrupulous about keeping them in on November 5th, but in fact fireworks have been going off all week, last week and over the weekend.

“I just worry, I can’t keep them in all the time.”

Cllr Shane Smith, Hebburn South representative, echoed similar concerns and called for the local authority to promote silent fireworks.

He added: “It’s not Bonfire Night, it’s like bonfire month or bonfire six weeks, and as a dog owner myself, it’s an absolute nightmare.”

Council officers noted this is something which can be looked into for next year.

They also stressed fireworks can only be sold by licensed retailers and trading standards staff have been visiting stores to ensure they are acting responsibly.