Plans to install more than 700 solar panels at a South Shields secondary school site have been submitted to council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for Mortimer Community College off Reading Road in the West Park ward.

The school is seeking permission for “around 717 solar photovoltaic panels on the pitched and flat roofs, with a total generation capacity of about 325kWp.”

Mortimer Community College, Reading Road, South Shields | Google/LDRS

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the school notes the development would “help the school in its ambition to maximise on the potential of on-site for zero-carbon electricity generation as part of its wider decarbonisation strategy”.

It was noted that the development would not have any “detrimental impact on neighbouring land users” and would have a “positive impact on the character of the building”.

The design and access statement adds: “Considering the position of the college roofs, and the difference in height between the buildings, although the proposed panels can be seen from certain vantage points any likelihood of glint and glare towards the neighbouring and adjacent land users and occupiers from the proposed installation will be highly unlikely as the panels where seen are not […] towards an individual’s line of sight or are too far away.

“The presence of anti-glare coating further reduces the possibility for glare.

“In the event of glint and glare occurring, it would be at such a small scale to not be different from when seeing the sun daily and hence would easily be overshined so as to not be detrimental towards their living.”

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise, with similar plans also in for Westoe Crown Primary School at Sea Winnings Way and Hebburn Lakes Primary School off Campbell Park Road.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250636

