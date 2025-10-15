Plans to install hundreds of solar panels at a South Shields primary school site have been submitted to council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for Westoe Crown Primary School at Sea Winnings Way in the Horsley Hill ward.

The school is seeking permission for “around 443 solar photovoltaic panels on the pitched roofs, with a total generation capacity of about 200kWp.”

A stock picture of solar panels on the roof of a building | Northwards/LDRS

A design and access statement submitted to council planning officials notes the development would “help the school in its ambition to maximise on the potential of on-site for zero-carbon electricity generation as part of its wider decarbonisation strategy”.

It was noted that the development would also have a minimal impact on neighbouring properties and would “enhance the school building and appeal of being a modern learning centre looking towards the future and creating a vision of sustainability for students”.

The applicant, in supporting planning documents, said the school had been “sympathetically designed so it is difficult to see the buildings from the roadside”.

It was argued that the solar panel plans would have a “very positive impact on the character of the building, while having no identifiable detrimental impact on the surrounding area”.

The design and access statement adds: “Most of the surrounding homes are not orientated towards school buildings and where they overlook the school site, they are facing onto playing fields.

“Where there are neighbouring homes, trees have been planted to shield the school from residents.

“Even if taller properties are nearby, the proposed panels are not oriented in their direction and only have visibility from the side or behind.

“The panels being set one-metre away from the roof edges makes it all the more unlikely to be seen, if not impossible.

“In the unlikely event of the panels being seen, the number of panels that would be visible is so few that it would be similar to that of a residential solar installation which is commonly found nowadays and will not under any circumstances be detrimental towards their living.”

Those behind the scheme also said the visual appearance of the solar panels is considered “appropriate and positive for the school buildings” at Westoe Crown Primary School.

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250635

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/