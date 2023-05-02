South Tyneside Council’s planning department has rejected an application for a building extension at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya Newcastle Meditation Centre, based in Hebburn.

The meditation centre is made up of a Grade II-listed former church and the Grade II-listed former St. Andrew’s Church Hall, Community Centre and School.

Applicants had sought permission for a flat roof building extension largely constructed from glass, which would sit between the two listed buildings to form new facilities.

Wat Phra Dhammakaya Newcastle Meditation Centre, Church Street, Hebburn. Picture: Google Maps

This included a worship/ meditation space on the first floor and multi-function space, office and toilet facilities on the ground floor.

According to a design and access statement submitted to council officials, the extension was designed to “sit neatly” between the two buildings as a “highly engineered contemporary infil”.

Design features included “large glazed areas and feature canopies,” creating a “transparent feel which fully respects the existing heritage buildings”.

Those behind the scheme added the proposals aimed to “celebrate the heritage buildings” by using and not covering existing facades, which could be “seen easily through the feature glazing.”

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies however, South Tyneside Council’s planning department refused it in April, 2023.

The main issues included the two-storey extension’s design and heritage impacts on the former church and church hall, including the setting of the Grade II-listed buildings and their “architectural and historic interest”.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the proposals would represent a “large, bulky and commanding addition to the site, whereas extensions to listed buildings should generally be subordinate and polite”.

It was noted that the extension, from certain views, would “give the impression that the two listed buildings were joined together” while also impacting the “attractive symmetry” of the former church hall.

The council decision report said the proposed extension’s “squat, horizontal appearance” would “sit awkwardly against the vertically proportioned Victorian Gothic architecture of the church and former church hall building”.

Although the extension plans were amended several times during the planning application process, development chiefs said the scheme would have an “unacceptable” impact upon listed buildings.

It was argued that proposed public benefits, such as enhanced community facilities at the meditation centre, were not enough to outweigh the heritage harm.

The planning decision report added: “The proposed extension by virtue of its siting, scale, design and materials would result in the separate identities of the two listed buildings within the application site being compromised, imbalance the symmetry of the listed building to which it would be affixed, obscure views of key architectural features to the listed buildings and relate poorly to those adjacent listed buildings.

“These deficiencies would be harmful to the architectural and historic interest of the listed buildings and their setting.

“Public benefits arising from the proposal are not considered to outweigh the harm arising or to provide clear and convincing justification for such harm.”

The Dhammakaya Foundation is a non-profit organisation based on personal development which, according to planning documents, “promotes activities for the restoration of morality in individuals, families, societies and the world”.

Activities carried out within centres worldwide include Buddhist ceremonies, meditation retreats and Dhamma studies.

Plans for the Hebburn centre extension and listed building consent were refused by South Tyneside Council on April 20, 2023.

Applicants have the right to challenge the council’s ruling by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.

