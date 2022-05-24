Bungalows, flats and houses given the green light under council properties plan

South Tyneside Council recently lodged an application with its own planning department to build a mix of properties on a parcel of land off Hindmarch Drive, in Boldon Colliery.

This included four apartments within a two-storey building, three detached bungalows and a terrace of three houses.

The development is part of South Tyneside Council’s five-year housing strategy which includes the local authority building council houses again.

South Shields Town Hall

Properties at Hindmarch Drive would be for social rent and managed and maintained by the council via management organisation South Tyneside Homes.

The plans were recommended for approval by planning officers at Monday’s (May 23) Planning Committee meeting at South Shields Town Hall.

Councillors heard the site once housed a shop with flats above, a children’s park and blocks of garages but that all buildings had since been cleared.

A report prepared by planning officers noted that while three objections had been received raising concerns, the plans were acceptable and complied with national and local planning policies.

Following discussion, councillors voted unanimously to approve the council housing scheme.

Councillor Sandra Duncan said it was a “brilliant application” that would meet a need for two-bedroom bungalows and two-bedroom flats in the area.

Cllr Duncan, who is also a ward representative for Boldon Colliery, said she hoped the application would create a precedent for similar housing schemes in future.

Councillor Geraldine Kilgour welcomed the development of brownfield land and provision of social housing.

Councillor Eileen Leask also said she was “delighted” with the provision of two-bedroom bungalows and that there were sites in her ward, Horsley Hill, which would be suitable for similar developments.

Councillor Sarah McKeown also praised the size of the development in the Boldon Colliery ward.

She added: “I think it’s really nice that we’re able to go for some smaller developments like this where the need is, rather than the more controversial huge developments.”

Each property will have its own private car parking facilities, as well as three additional spaces for visitors.