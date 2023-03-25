Plans have been initially outlined to form a working group to look at the issue in the new municipal year after May’s local elections.

The suggestion was made by Councillor Geraldine Kilgour after a presentation on the issue of graffiti was provided to the latest meeting of South Tyneside Council’s place select committee.

Council officers at the meeting gave a definition of graffiti as “drawings or writing done on a wall, etc in a public place without permission”.

Stock image after concerns were raised over graffiti Picture c/o Pixabay.

Councillors at the meeting said it is an issue that “blights” communities and called for solutions such as CCTV coverage in known hot-spots, appropriate punishments for offenders and designated areas for “street art”.

Labour’s Councillor Doreen Purvis, Whiteleas ward representative, said: “In the case of prolific taggers, why aren’t they punished for it, it’s the kind of laughing it off that gets me.

“I think if there were consequences there might be some results at the end of it.

“The problem as well is shutters on shops are being gratified, it was a good idea bringing the shutters down, but it soon becomes a blank canvas for graffiti artists to work on and not necessarily in a pleasant way.”

Cllr Kilgour, chair of the committee, added CCTV is “critical” to catch those responsible, while noting the impact it has on businesses and the cost it places on council resources.

The Fellgate and Hedworth ward representative also gave an example of how it is impacting her area.

The Labour councillor said: “Numerous litter bins were installed across the ward, every single one of them is tagged, and repeatedly tagged.

“It looks appalling, something that was set out to aid the community has just been blighted.”

Council officers noted they had 207 graffiti incidents in 2022, with 78 “offensive incidents”, the majority of which were in and around town centres.

They added they seek to tackle non-offensive graffiti within five days, and more serious incidents within 24 hours.

Several councillors commended the local authority for the speed at which it removes offensive graffiti.

Councillor David Francis, Green Party Group leader, stressed the need for both “prevention and cure”, adding he would be keen to be involved in any task and finish group.

He said: “In terms of prevention I think it’s really important to work with the community, and particularly young people in the community, and maybe do something with our youth workers.

“If you could get somebody to work with young people, that might steer them away from some of the tagging type nuisance graffiti that we see.”

He also backed looking at a “community payback” form of punishment and working with schools on the issue.

Council officers highlighted potential steps to help tackle graffiti include working with local groups and communities, greater use of planting and public realm changes.