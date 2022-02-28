South Tyneside Citizens Advice Bureau

South Tyneside Citizens Advice says it is looking for volunteers from all kinds of backgrounds.

Each year the charity supports more 8,000 people in South Tyneside to help resolve their problems with free, independent and confidential advice from trained advisors and in doing so they recovered over £5million for local residents, money which has never been more needed.

The team is looking for people who can contribute four-to-eight hours a week providing telephone and face-to-face advice.

Ian Thompson, chief officer at South Tyneside Citizens Advice said, volunteers come from all walks of life and choose to volunteer for a variety of reasons.

They include students; people getting back into work after career breaks; people with part-time jobs; carers; and people who have retired.

He said some volunteers are often looking for new ways to gain valuable experience in order to enhance their skills leading to paid employment, or just to enjoy the opportunity to work with and meet different people.

But whatever the reason for volunteering, he said all volunteers find it rewarding to support local people and make a difference to their lives.

“Our volunteers are the life’s blood of our service - the work we do to support people in our community simply would not be possible without them,” said Ian.

“As a volunteer, you’ll learn about a range of issues affecting local people, which as we know at the moment are fuel increases and the general cost of living crisis, which will have a devastating effect for many people in South Tyneside.

“We will provide all the training and support you’ll need to work with us to help people solve their problems in a challenging but highly rewarding role.

“If you’re keen to build on your skills and do something that really makes a difference to people’s lives, we’d love to hear from you.”

To find out more and apply, visit: https://www.southtynelca.net/get-involved/volunteer/ or contact South Tyneside Citizens Advice, Edinburgh Buildings, 2 Station Approach, South Shields, Tyne & Wear, NE33 1HR – 0191 4557958.

