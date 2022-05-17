South Tyneside Council’s planning department recently registered an application for a site in Victoria Road East in the Monkton ward.

The single-storey building was previously used by Northumbria Police, but has been vacant since 2016.

In recent years, a number of planning bids have been lodged to transform the site into retail units, however the applications were refused by council planning chiefs who deemed the proposals were unsuitable.

Former police station site, Victoria Road East, Hebburn Picture: Google Maps

New plans from applicant The Family Tree Nursery aim to give the derelict police station building a new lease of life.

The application documents show although the external facade of the building would remain unchanged, internal works, including the removal of ‘non-supporting walls’, would create five large spaces for use by the nursery.

In addition, proposals include transforming part of the existing car park to the rear of the building into a play area.

The Family Tree Nursery currently operates in Wallsend and provides care for children under five years, including those with additional needs.

A planning statement submitted to the council provides more details on the proposed nursery in South Tyneside which is expected to cater for a maximum of 72 children.

The planning statement notes the plans are in a sustainable location and would “benefit the local community by providing high quality childcare facilities”.

It adds the nursery “attempts to recruit locally” and that proposed staff numbers for the Hebburn site would be around 12, split across full and part-time roles.

The planning statement goes on to say: “The applicant intends for the proposed development to be far more than just a simple children’s day nursery.

“The intention, as established within their existing nursery in Wallsend, is to become a cornerstone of the local community, providing significant community benefits.”

A decision on the children’s day nursery plan is expected to be made following a period of council consultation.