Town hall chiefs in South Tyneside stressed a variety of work is ongoing to tackle the “concerning” levels of domestic abuse in the borough.

The issue was raised at the latest meeting of South Tyneside Council’s ruling cabinet as part of the local authority’s performance update for the 12 month period up to the end of March 2025.

Cllr Ruth Berkley, lead member for adults, health and independence, acknowledged they have a “high percentage of incidents of domestic abuse within the borough” which they are working with partners to attempt to address.

The report which went before councillors noted between April 2024 and March 2025, 5,103 domestic abuse incidents were reported to Northumbria Police in South Tyneside, up from 5,083 incidents reported the previous year.

The rate of domestic abuse incidents, 41.7 per 1,000 of the 16+ population, has increased slightly compared to the 41.5 recorded last year – with the forcewide rate for the same period 33.0.

The report highlighted South Tyneside “continues to have the highest rate of domestic abuse in the Northumbria Police force area”.

Cllr Berkley, speaking at the meeting, said: “It’s concerning that we still have such a high percentage of incidents of domestic abuse within the borough.

“However I’d like to acknowledge the work that we do with our partners, especially police, around tackling the issue and becoming engaged at an earlier stage with families.”

Reports to the meeting noted “the rising reporting of domestic abuse incidents could be seen as positive as domestic abuse is often not reported” but it nevertheless stressed “the higher rate compared to other areas is a concern.”

Statistics stated 46.2% of incidents involved a child, slightly lower than last year’s position of 48.8%, while the proportion of repeat victims also dropped from 44% across 2023/24 to 41% for 2024/25.

The documents from officers stressed work is ongoing to prevent and reduce incidents of domestic abuse as part of the overall strategic approach within South Tyneside.

However they stressed “this will take time and may increase if we are promoting the services and key campaigns as well as improving staff’s knowledge to identify and refer domestic abuse cases.”

Workstreams have been established by the council with partners to look at healthy relationships with young people to “break the cycle of abuse, and raise awareness of misogyny, coercive control and unhealthy relationships.”

Meanwhile dedicated measures are also set up in regards to victims, perpetrators and accommodation to ensure council “policies, procedures and approach is responsive and delivering better outcomes.”

Additionally a data dashboard is in development to track any trends, issues and positive outcomes to enhance what the council knows about the scale of the issue and to “help understand the complexity of the challenge.”

Council chiefs stated they are also working with the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner’s office, local authorities with the police force area and health partners to see where they can “jointly address unmet need, and future collaborative commissioning arrangements.”

In November 2024 the council agreed its revised domestic abuse strategy for 2025-28, with a “stronger focus on prevention to raise awareness, resilience and empower young people to understand what a healthy relationship is.”

Cllr Berkley added the performance report was “very useful” and it allows the council to look at “where we are and where we need to be, and identifying the priorities that we have.”