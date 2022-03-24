It was envisioned that the South Tyneside Council scheme would play a part in the local authority’s drive to become carbon neutral by 2030.

However the council’s planning department raised concerns about the wind turbine plan, including its visual impact on neighbours, and recommended that decision-makers turn it down.

It is hoped wind power will help South Tyneside meet its zero-carbon targets. Picture c/o Pixabay.

Days before the application was due to be heard by the council’s Planning Committee, South Tyneside Council confirmed it had withdrawn the plans following “a number of new objections”.

Although the local authority hopes to go back to the drawing board to find a solution to issues raised, some opposition councillors have questioned the planning application process and withdrawal.

This includes whether planning advice was followed throughout and the “current costs and ongoing financial commitments” the council is facing.

Independent councillor Glenn Thompson, leader of the council’s main opposition group, said: “Several public interest concerns have arisen since the very late withdrawal of the aforementioned planning application.

Independent councillor Glenn Thompson.

“I think the public needs some answers from South Tyneside Council’s cabinet on the process and due diligence followed for this proposal.

“Additionally, it is in the public interest to see and fully understand the specific financial impact that the planning application withdrawal has had on South Tyneside Council.”

South Tyneside Council explained that the initial proposal for a wind turbine at the Middlefields Depot was considered to be a “repowering proposal” to replace the previous wind turbine.

The previous wind turbine was removed for health and safety reasons which changed the type of development – but the council said it decided to proceed with a new wind turbine application to help meet carbon reduction commitments.

Looking over towards the Middlefields site.

The application was considered by the council, in its capacity as applicant, to be a “finely balanced” planning decision for Planning Committee, taking into account planning policy, scheme benefits and the views of residents.

South Tyneside Council does not currently have an adopted local plan and therefore, does not include any areas classed as suitable for wind energy development.

Looking forward, the council said it is looking to explore reducing the visual impact of the wind turbine, or amending local planning policy, so that a revised application can be submitted.

While remaining tight-lipped about the contract with the supplier for the wind turbine project, due to the “commercial sensitivity” of financial information, the council confirmed a ‘break clause’ has been included in the contract terms.

In the event of a decision not to bring the wind turbine application to Planning Committee, the council confirmed the local authority would have “no further commercial liability.”

A council spokesperson went on to say: “The application for the wind turbine at the Middlefields Depot was considered by the council, in its capacity as applicant, to be a finely balanced planning decision for Planning Committee, to be determined against planning policy, the views of local residents and the potential benefits to the borough.

“However, as a result of last minute concerns, the decision was taken to withdraw the application and officers are now exploring opportunities to reduce the visual impact of the wind turbine or amend local planning policy so that a revised application can be submitted.

“The council is committed to its goal of being carbon neutral by 2030.

“We have declared a climate emergency and published our Sustainable South Tyneside Strategy.

“We are delivering pioneering schemes that are increasing our capacity to generate on-site renewable energy and developing low carbon heating solutions, including the UK-first Viking Energy Network.”

