Concerns raised over 'increasing graffiti' in South Tyneside neighbourhood

Concerns were raised at the latest meeting of Jarrow and Boldon Community Area Forum (CAF) over issues in the area at spots such as bus stops.

Cllr Geraldine Kilgour, Fellgate and Hedworth ward representative, speaking at the meeting on Thursday, January 20, said it was becoming a growing issue in her ward.

She said: “It is a major problem, it’s a major cost implication as well and I think we need to bring this to our community’s attention, that the cost that’s incurred is impeding on the future budgeting for the service as well.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stock image after concerns were raised over graffiti.

She added they are seeing if they can gain CCTV footage of any incidents, and noted in some cases they are now having to replace glass at bus stops with polycarbonate panels because of the scratching of the surfaces.

Jayne Ingram, from the handy estates team at South Tyneside Homes, also provided an update at the meeting that they are seeing an increase in incidents of graffiti.

She said: “I’m sure you’re all aware there has been an increase in graffiti. I don’t know whether we can put that down to covid or lockdown, but there has.

“I suppose the difficulty we face is that sometimes in particular spots, as soon as we remove the graffiti, it is replaced again.

“We’re not actually responsible for bus stops, but if it was an offence of graffiti we would actually remove it from the bus stop.”

She added they have changed the way they deal with graffiti to ensure all vehicles are equipped with the means to remove small incidents of graffiti.

She added they aim to remove offensive graffiti reported to them within one working day, with three hour targets in place, and they would aim to get it “as quick as they can”.

For non-offensive graffiti they would aim to remove it within three to five working days.

The handy estates team also deals with issues such as abandoned waste, fly-tipping, gritting and cleansing work in streets, parks and beaches.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.