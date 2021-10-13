Councillor Stan Wildhirt has welcomed the funding from Government for the Holborn project.

Michael Gove MP, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, announced on Tuesday, October 12, that £1.85million was heading to South Tyneside from the Government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund (BLRF), which was set up help councils build thousands of new homes on underused and derelict land.

Ministers say the aim is to to regenerate local areas and help people onto the property ladder.

South Tyneside Council said the cash will go towards its Holborn project, with the funding used for civil engineering works needed to prepare the nine-hectare former industrial site for development and facilitate the construction of around 300 new homes.

Councillor Stan Wildhirt

Cllr Stan Wildhirt, who was elected in September in the Cleadon and East Boldon by-election, believes the cash will help protect the character of the area while providing much-needed housing for local people.

The Conservative councillor said: “This announcement is a very welcome commitment to ensuring our area is protected while providing the housing needed to allow people to get on the property ladder and build a family.

“South Tyneside is an area with a proud heritage and it is vital that we protect the assets that make our area great.

"I am incredibly proud that the Conservative Government is helping us protect the historical dockland area while providing the money we need to turn brownfield sites into housing for local people.

An aerial view of the Holborn site

“We have seen how land has been developed north of the river to provide cultural and residential buildings that are now a key feature of those areas. This is now our time to make use of our historic docks.

“Alongside the Government support to give people the cash they need to own their homes this is a clear commitment to levelling up opportunity to areas like ours and I hope South Tyneside Council will ensure this is used to best effect.”

Councillor Tracey Dixon, the leader of Labour-controlled South Tyneside Council, welcomed the funding earlier in the week.

“This scheme will bring brownfield land back into use and transform it into a vibrant riverside quarter that people will be proud to call home,” she said.

An impression of how the new housing development could look.