Consultation extended on future of adult social care in South Tyneside

There's extra time to have your say on the future of adult social care in South Tyneside.

South Tyneside Council is busy consulting on its draft five-year vision and strategy for social care services in the borough.

Entitled ‘Living Better Lives,’ the plans aim to help people remain safe and well in their neighbourhoods while improving wider partnership work, developing more sustainable care and support services and promoting social justice and inclusion.

The strategy will affect people who use social care services, or might use them in the future, as well as carers, social care service providers, other organisations and borough residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A public consultation on the strategy launched back in September 2021 with the results expected to shape the final document.

Alongside engagement sessions and co-production events, feedback is being gathered through a consultation survey.

At a recent meeting of the Hebburn Community Area Forum on Monday, October 18, councillors were told that the consultation has been extended to the end of November.

The consultation survey and details of upcoming events can be found by visiting www.southtyneside.gov.uk/haveyoursay.

Paper copies of the survey are also available on request by calling (0191) 424 6000 or emailing [email protected]

As part of the vision to develop the strategy, the council wants to work with people to recognise their strengths and assets to enable them to stay in control of their own lives.

By identifying those most at risk of needing support earlier, people will be enabled to live independently in their communities for longer.

A statement on the council’s consultation webpage adds: “If you’re interested in the future of adult social care or have a recent experience of accessing support in South Tyneside, please get involved to share your views.

“We would like to hear from people from all backgrounds in South Tyneside aged 18 and over.”

Several drop-in sessions are planned this week allowing people to meet members of the adult social care team in person.

This includes a session at Hebburn Central on Tuesday, October 19 between 1pm-4pm and an event at Jarrow Focus on Wednesday, October 20 between 2pm -5pm.

Residents with ideas about how the council can support people to ‘live better lives’ can be shared via email: [email protected].

Telephone or face to face discussions can also be arranged with the council via the same email.

The consultation officially closes on Tuesday, November 30, with the results expected to be reported back to the council’s cabinet in January 2022.