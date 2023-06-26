South Shields Town Hall

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has rejected plans for the development on pavement near 21 Fowler Street, outside the HSBC bank.

Applicant BT Telecommunications Plc had applied for advertisement consent for two LCD digital advert screens on either side of a new BT Street Hub, which is planned to offer a range of digital services.

According to a report prepared by council planning officers, the digital screens “help fund [Street Hub] units and its free services, whilst also hosting local content for free”.

In the case of Fowler Street, South Shields, the digital screens were planned to measure about 1.87 metres in height and 0.926 metres in width, as well as being made from “tempered and toughened” glass.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has already approved a planning application for the physical Street Hub structure, noting the plans were “acceptable in highways terms”.

After considering the separate bid for advertisement consent, the council’s planning department refused it on June 15, 2023.

This followed an objection from the council’s ‘transport development officer’ about the location of the advertisements near a pedestrian crossing and associated public safety concerns.

This included the adverts being “likely to cause distraction to drivers on the approaches to the crossing facility, with the potential to move the attention of drivers away from the road at a critical location”.

It was argued that the adverts could “prejudice the safety of pedestrians, infringing on public safety on the crossing as a result”.

The council planning report added: “Distraction and confusion can be caused by additional cognitive demand on a drivers’ attention, leading to an increased risk of accidents.

“Where a driver is already experiencing significant demand through challenging road layouts or other additional demands on their attention, it is important not to add any further unnecessary distraction, particularly where there are vulnerable road users present”.

Council planners, in a council decision report, said the “size and position” of the digital adverts would be “demonstrably harmful to public safety”.

It was noted that the adverts would “create a distraction for drivers on the adjacent vehicle carriageway which would compromise the safety of pedestrians using the nearby pedestrian crossing”.

BT Street Hubs are understood to offer free public Wi-Fi, free UK calls, USB charging, an emergency services button and a range of other digital services.

The proposed hub at Fowler Street is part of a UK-wide rollout which includes the associated removal of BT payphone kiosks.

An applicant covering letter submitted to council officials said the hubs aim to “provide a sleek and modern answer to the ever-increasing demands of a digitally connected society”.

The covering letter added: “Overall, BT Street Hubs will help future proof the high street making them smarter, safer, and more sustainable, while also providing a valuable contribution to the Government’s aim to improve wireless communications across the UK”.

According to a council planning report, council officers recommended the Fowler Street BT hub to be relocated but the applicant “wished for the application to be decided in the current location”.

