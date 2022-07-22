The drama unfolded at a full meeting of the local authority on Thursday, July 21, which typically invites all 54 elected councillors to hear reports, make decisions on policy and to debate motions.

On a number of occasions, councillors spoke over one another as the Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Pat Hay, attempted to keep proceedings under control.

At multiple points in the meeting, the Mayor also referenced a procedure rule that states councillors speaking at a meeting will not accuse anyone of “improper motives” or use “offensive expressions”.

When the dust settled at the end of the meeting, two councillors had already been asked to leave.

The councillors, both independent members and former opposition leaders, included Cllr John Robertson and Cllr Glenn Thompson.

Although the councillors left the meeting during separate agenda items, both got into hot water for criticising the procedure of the meeting and how it was being chaired.

Cllr Robertson’s protest was linked to a Standards Committee report on ‘formal censure’ of Labour councillor and former cabinet member, Ed Malcolm, which was presented for information only.

On July 7, 2022, the council’s Standards Committee found Cllr Malcolm had breached the “accountability principle of public life” due to incorrectly claiming a telephone allowance for years.

Cllr Robertson, who lodged the original complaint against Cllr Malcolm, voiced his disapproval with the report not being able to be debated.

As this was his second warning from the Mayor, he was told he was no longer allowed to speak for the rest of the meeting.

This was despite Cllr Robertson having a motion scheduled on the agenda looking at amendments to the local council’s complaint form, used for complaints against councillors.

When the agenda item arrived, Cllr Robertson was told he was not allowed to speak, sparking comments of “absolute disgusting joke” and “rotten to the core” and the motion being abandoned.

The Mayor of South Tyneside said that if Cllr Robertson couldn’t follow the council’s code of conduct, he “needed to leave” the meeting.

When gathering documents and leaving the council chamber, Cllr Robertson was heard saying “put that in front of your double Standards Committee”.

Elsewhere, a war of words broke out during a motion tabled by the council’s Labour Group which aimed to “make democracy in South Tyneside a safe space”.

The motion launched by Labour councillor Ann Best, member champion for democracy, was linked to the Local Government Association’s ‘debate not hate’ campaign aimed at encouraging healthy debate and improving support for local politicians facing abuse and intimidation.

Although the motion eventually won unanimous support, independent councillor Glenn Thompson was asked to leave by the Mayor before the vote.

Cllr Thompson had said councillors needed to be careful about “understanding the difference between political challenge and abuse”.

He added there were signs of “political challenge [being called] abusive” in the council chamber, on social media and “all too often from the Labour Group”.

Cllr Thompson suggested any “safe space” be extended beyond councillors to election candidates, supporters of councillors and candidates and their friends and family.

The debate also saw some councillors accuse each other of “hypocrisy” over the motion, as well as references being made to “fake profiles” on social media.

After being accused of speaking over the Mayor, Cllr Thompson received warnings and was told he was not allowed to speak for the rest of the meeting.

It was a suggestion that Cllr Hay’s “impartiality was in doubt” and further comments that led to the independent councillor being asked to leave.

Cllr Hay insisted she had chaired the meeting fairly and had followed procedure.

The Mayor also explained her actions after Cllr Thompson was ejected from the meeting.

Cllr Hay added: “Every elected member in this chamber has a code of conduct to follow, that has not been followed tonight on two occasions.

“That’s why two members have left the chamber”.

Despite heated debate, proceedings were brought to a close with all remaining agenda items being dealt with.