Music teachers are wanted to help nurture the next generation of talent

South Tyneside Music service, a partner in the Gateshead and South Tyneside Music Hub, is looking for inspirational music tutors to help children across the borough develop their passion for music.

This would be through weekly lessons, workshops and masterclasses to enable youngsters to improve their instrumental, singing, music tech and performance skills.

The council said children and young people across South Tyneside are already given a wide range of opportunities to sow the seeds of a life-long love of music.

And chiefs say the service is now seeking to expand the offer with new partners delivering additional activities and is particularly keen to hear from tutors or teachers with experience in delivering whole-class ukulele and GarageBand sessions.

South Tyneside is already home to a wealth of musical talent from X Factor favourites Little Mix and Joe McElderry, and singer-songwriters Nadine Shah and Lulu James to name a few.

Beverley Scanlon, the council’s head of Learning and Early Help, said: “South Tyneside has an enviable reputation for producing fantastic musical talent so we’re hoping those with a passion for music will share their skills with the next generation.

“In addition to being a great social activity, music is known to often provide a welcome boost in learning in other subjects so we’re really hopeful that people will come forward and help us meet one of our priorities of supporting families.”

Anyone who can help with teaching is asked to contact Lynn Freer, operations manager at [email protected] with details of what they can offer.