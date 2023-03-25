South Tyneside Council currently has five CAFs which are public forums attended by councillors and residents involving discussions on local issues, presentations from organisations and decisions on local funding.

The meetings often see presentations from neighbourhood police officers, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Nexus, as well as council housing officers and voluntary and community sector groups.

Current arrangements include five CAFs across the borough, with Riverside, East Shields and Whitburn, West Shields, Cleadon and East Boldon, Hebburn CAF and Jarrow and Boldon.

South Shields Town Hall.

Under a proposed restructure, which is linked to an annual review of the council’s’ constitution, the number could be reduced to four.

This would see the CAFs renamed as north, south, east and west, as well as changes to the council wards included in each area.

The proposals were presented to a meeting of South Tyneside Council’s Constitution Committee on March 22, 2023, as part of a package of changes to the constitution.

Councillors on the committee were asked to refer the proposals to a full council meeting later this year for decision.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, said the Constitution Committee annual review had seen “lots of questions and debating” within working groups, as well as conversations with partners.

Cllr Dixon, who is chair of the Constitution Committee, added that the CAF restructure proposals had been discussed on two occasions.

However concerns were raised by independent councillor and opposition leader, Glenn Thompson, particularly around the proposed CAF restructure.

Cllr Thompson said there had been “insufficient time” for the committee to “seriously consider the proposal” and that it would be “reckless” to move ahead without further consideration.

He noted that any recommendation on a CAF restructure should be based on data and ‘guiding evidence’ and should go through the council’s main scrutiny process before a decision is made.

Cllr Thompson told the meeting: “What I see here is unfortunately a cynical political manoeuvre by the Labour Group to ensure they effectively dissolve the Riverside CAF- because the Labour Group last year lost control of the Riverside CAF to the opposition.

“Cynically moving non-Labour wards from the Riverside CAF and into politically fabricated Labour-dominated CAFs to protect and return Labour control.

“All this at the expense of the very communities the Labour Group are saying they will make stronger”.

Several Labour councillors on the Constitution Committee said the proposals had been debated fully at a number of working groups.

Councillor Wilf Flynn, who is chair of Hebburn CAF, said he “didn’t have a problem with the reconfiguration” and that it would be “political naivety to change the CAFs simply for political purposes”.

Cllr Flynn continued: “So that’s not the case. We can’t guarantee what the elections are going to be in 2023 and 2024”.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, deputy council leader, said the CAF proposals were based on “various pieces of evidence” and “background checking” from council officers.

Cllr Atkinson, vice-chair of the Constitution Committee, added: “Our chairs of larger CAFs, if it’s adopted at council, will actually be doing more work because they will be covering a wider area, they will need to consider what’s coming forward from a wider number of elected members and the public.

“Therefore you could argue you’re going to get more value for your money.

“So I think we have been through a lot of this. I accept Cllr Thompson doesn’t believe that we have got everything in order in the way that we should have, that’s his opinion.

“I do feel we made a considered proposal and I’m happy to endorse what comes forward here”.

Council officer Nicola Robason, director of governance and corporate affairs on the council, said “teams behind the scenes” had presented information and evidence to councillors to inform CAF proposals, either to aid discussion or at a request.

A report presented to the Constitution Committee said the proposed CAF restructure would reduce costs and help improve attendance from external partners.

The report states: “Whilst there was some concern expressed by some members about rationale, perceived lack of impact reporting, and availability of evidence and data for restructure, Constitution Committee propose to reduce the number of Community Area Forums from the current five to four.

“This will generate a saving in respect of the reduction of a chair special responsibility allowance, and also the administrative costs of holding meetings.

“Following feedback it is also hoped that this will help to address capacity issues for the police and other partners who really struggle to engage appropriately across the current CAF areas”.

Operating procedures for CAFs are also expected to be updated “specifically around routes for questions arising about eligibility of funding”.

It will be made clear that “CAF funding will not be available to fund a scheme which has already been submitted and rejected as part of the ‘Friends of’ protocol, unless there is a significant and acceptable change from the original proposal”.

The recommended changes also include a minimum of 50% of CAF meetings, for each CAF, being held on an evening starting at 6pm.

Following a decision by the Constitution Committee this week, the CAF restructure and other constitution proposals are expected to be discussed at an annual council meeting on May 16, 2023.

How could the new CAFs look after the proposed restructure?

North CAF: Beacon and Bents, Simonside and Rekendyke, West Park, Biddick and All Saints and Whiteleas wards.

East CAF: Westoe, Horsley Hill, Harton, Cleadon Park and Whitburn and Marsden wards.

South CAF: Cleadon and East Boldon, Boldon Colliery, Fellgate and Hedworth and Bede wards.