South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee will discuss plans from Barratt Homes North East for land east of Lukes Lane.

This includes the delivery of new dwellings along with a new vehicular access point from Lukes Lane, associated infrastructure and landscaping.

The application site is currently undeveloped agricultural land covering around 8.5 hectares, with housing development proposed to the western part and sustainable drainage and a wildlife habitat to the east.

Site proposed for housing off Lukes Lane, Hebburn. Pictures: Google Streetview.

Proposals set out a mix of dwelling types, including 10 two-bedroom units, 77 three-bedroom units and 40 four-bedroom units.

Off-site highway works are also proposed to improve access to the site for non-car users, including improvements to existing bus stops on Leam Lane.

During a council-led public consultation on the plans, seven letters of objection from Hebburn addresses and one letter of support from a Consett address were received.

Concerns from objectors included increased pressure on schools, GPs and dentists, the suitability of the vehicular access, the need for new housing in the area and the scheme’s environmental credentials.

Elsewhere, the letter of support said the proposal was backed by a feasibility study and “looked and sounded like a fantastic proposal for the area”.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department have deemed the scheme acceptable and recommended it for approval.

A report prepared for decision-makers said the loss of land allocated for employment would not outweigh the “very substantial need for new housing supply in the borough”.

A decision to approve the plans would be subject to the completion of a legal agreement securing cash and other measures from developers to make the scheme acceptable.

This includes 20% affordable housing, equating to 25 units, being provided with a mix of tenures such as First Homes, affordable rent and discount market value units.

The legal agreement would also secure travel cards for first occupiers, funding for off-site street lighting and £288,000 to secure “compensatory grassland or other suitable habitat off-site” in South Tyneside.

Other aspects include developers covering the council’s costs in “progressing and implementing” a traffic regulation order.

This would introduce a 20mph speed limit within the proposed development site and on Lukes Lane, between its junction with Holmes Drive and its junction with the main site access.

A final decision on the application rests with members of South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee, who will next meet on Monday, October 24.