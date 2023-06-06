South Tyneside Council has applied to its own planning department for permission to bulldoze 7, 9 and 11 Foss Way in the Biddick and All Saints ward.

The properties sit on the edge of a housing estate and a short distance away from the borough’s Middlefields Recycling Village.

Council officials have listed “severe structural subsidence problems” as the main reason for demolition, noting the properties are vacant and damaged.

Buildings earmarked for demolition in South Shields. Picture: Google Maps

The planning application states: “The buildings are three former terraced residential houses located within the West Harton Estate, South Shields.

“The construction consists of a [precast] concrete frame with precast concrete panels and uPVC windows and doors to the front and back elevations.

“There is an entrance porch to the front elevations [and] roof areas consist of flat roof construction with a double pitch roof conversion.

“The properties are vacant and in a poor state of disrepair due to severe structural subsidence problems and therefore require demolition”.

Subsidence is when the ground beneath a building sinks causing structural issues and can manifest in cracks on interior and exterior walls.

If demolition is approved the houses would be demolished using “sequential and dismantling techniques” with measures also in place to reduce noise, vibration and dust.

Once completed the land would be grassed and surrounded by a small fence, with the council hoping to start demolition works in July, 2023 and to finish by September, 2023.

The planning application also confirms that “redevelopment or rebuilding” is proposed at a later date.

A decision on the demolition plans rests with South Tyneside Council’s planning department, and is expected later this year.