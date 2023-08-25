Vanity Hair & Beauty, Fenwick Avenue, South Shields. Picture: Google Maps

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for a property at Fenwick Avenue, near the Simonside Metro Station.

This includes proposals to demolish a single-storey commercial property which has been used by hair and beauty salon, Vanity Hair & Beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New plans aim to build a two-storey house on the site with associated access and boundary treatment works.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials provides more details on the development.

This includes the plans creating a “modern family house with flexible, open plan living spaces, the option for a private home office and front and rear ante-spaces (porch and utility/boot room)”.

Those behind the scheme added three of the four bedrooms could benefit from an en-suite and that the internal layout is “subject to design development”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also noted that there would be a new wall to “enclose the front garden” and that the new dwelling would have a “contemporary appearance”.

This includes the “use of contrasting coloured render, dark grey door and window frames and black fascia/eaves boards and downpipes”.

The design and access statement continues: “The proposed development benefits from a single vehicle driveway (which is subject to highway approval for access and dropped kerb arrangement).

“In addition to this, the dwelling is within very close proximity to local transport infrastructure, with Simonside Metro Station’s entrance only a 30m walk from the front door of the new dwelling and the nearest bus stop – Northbound on Wenlock Road – less than 75m walk”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The front and rear elevations of the proposed new house are expected to be ‘set back’ from the front and rear elevations of the neighbouring property.

This aims to avoid “dominant terracing” along Fenwick Avenue and to provide a “cleaner break” between the two properties.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments on the plans can be made via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website until September 13, 2023.