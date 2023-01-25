South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the former Boldon Lane Clinic, off Boldon Lane, in the Biddick and All Saints ward.

According to documents submitted to local authority officials, the building was previously used as an NHS outpatient facility but is now “derelict”.

A submitted planning application provides more details on the reasons for the proposed demolition and argues it is not feasible to bring the building back into use.

Former Boldon Lane Clinic, off Boldon Lane, South Tyneside. Picture c/o Google Maps

The planning application states: “[The] existing building [is] unfit for purpose and in a state of disrepair.

“The building is also prone to vandalism / misuse.

“Feasibility studies and proposals have been explored to refurbish and modernise the existing [building] but this has been found unsuitable to fulfil future needs and service requirements.

“The current building is also unable to meet current standards and fails to meet requirements to provide sustainable care facilities.”

The planning bid, submitted by applicant NTW Solutions, adds the site would be fully levelled in “preparation for future building works”.

A site notice also clarifies that demolition works are linked to “future development of the site later in 2023”.

Subject to approval from local authority planners, those behind the scheme hope to start demolition work from March, 2023 and complete works by early April.

Waste removal for the site is also expected to be covered by a traffic management plan to “ensure effective traffic management systems are in place to avoid putting workers or [the] public at risk”.

A decision on the ‘prior approval’ demolition application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.