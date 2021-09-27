Demolition work is set to begin on buildings in South Shields town centre.

Passersby, however, will have noticed hoardings going up around the buildings in recent days as preparatory work began, and South Tyneside Council has now confirmed demolition is set to begin.

The council said the buildings were being brought down to ‘clear the way for further development’ and specialist contractors MGL will carry out the work.

The demolition project will take around five months to complete.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “In spite of all the challenges that the last year and a half has thrown at us, work has been going on behind the scenes to make sure momentum continues on our plans for the town centre.

“We know that for our town centre to thrive we need to move beyond retail and create a more vibrant environment.

“We’ve already delivered our multi-award-winning cultural venue, The Word, and our superb transport interchange, as well as significant investment in our ever-popular Ocean Road, and we are continuing to build on these foundations.”

Cllr Dixon added: “The recent completion of the new JobCentre building on Mile End Road is another key piece in the repurposing of the town centre, freeing up land on the former site on Barrington Street for future development.

“The much-loved Riddicks building, now refurbished, with its distinctive façade retained, will also continue to play a role in the town’s future and we are currently seeking investors’ proposals for the site.”

The demolitions are beginning with asbestos removal and an internal soft strip before the structure is taken down and basements removed.

Cllr Dixon added: “In my community priorities set out earlier this year, we committed to supporting our town centres and villages, and creating the conditions for recovery and investment.

“Regeneration is a gradual process, it doesn’t happen overnight, but South Shields is undergoing a transformation and there is a lot to be positive about.

“We are continuing to create a place where people want to live, learn, work, and visit; which will lead to further community and business investment.”

Chiefs stressed the campus relocation project is very much in its infancy, and forms part of a multi-million-pound bid to access funding from Government.

The move would create state-of-the-art new facilities for students and increase footfall in the struggling town centre.