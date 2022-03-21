Earlier this year, South Tyneside Council’s planning department received an application for a property in Derby Terrace, in the town’s Beacon and Bents ward.

The former Unitarian Church building was most recently classed as ‘mixed use’, with offices and workshops on the lower ground floor and a flat above.

New plans aimed to convert the whole building into a residential use to “create a single dwelling house” over three floors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby Terrace, South Shields

The works aimed to increase the number of bedrooms from two to four, while creating two en-suite bathrooms and one new family bathroom by extending the first floor area.

In addition, the proposals included the reinstatement and restoration of an original stained glass main church window, as well as a rooftop deck and walkway to the lower ground floor extension and the installation of an off-grid solar electric power system.

After considering the application, the borough council’s planning department approved it on March 15.

A report prepared by planning officers claimed the plans would be acceptable in principle and would cause “no significant harm in terms of noise or pollution impacts.”

Development chiefs said: “The proposed changes to the exterior of the existing building would consist of the insertion of windows and doors, and the erection of solar panels.

“It is not considered that these elements of the proposal would result in harm to the visual amenity of the area.

“The reinstatement of the stained glass window would be acceptable [and] the proposed roof terrace, walkway and external stair would be constructed of wood with a glass balustrade.

“It is considered that the roof terrace, walkway and external stair would result in no significant harm to the visual amenity of the area, and that the materials used would be acceptable.”

The report added: “It is not considered that the proposed development would result in significant harm to neighbouring properties in terms of overshadowing, overdominance or loss of outlook.”

Under planning conditions, works to the former church building must commence on site within three years.

For more information on the plans, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/1176/21/FUL

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.