Domestic abuse highlighted as a 'key focus' by police in South Tyneside

South Shields Town Hall.

Northumbria Police representatives stressed how “really harmful” domestic abuse can be and how they are planning early intervention work and partnership working to help do more.

Meanwhile neighbourhood policing teams in South Tyneside will be targeting the crime as part of their seasonal plans for spring.

Officers said areas including West Harton, Whiteleas and Biddick Hall will have a particular focus, with “high instances of patrols” to be rolled out to tackle both domestic abuse and antisocial behaviour.

The comments were made at the latest meeting of West Shields, Cleadon and East Boldon Community Area Forum (CAF) at South Shields Town Hall earlier in April.

Inspector Gemma Calvert, from Northumbria Police, said over recent months they had seen a “slight increase” in crime in the area compared to the previous year, with “a lot of it to do with” domestic abuse.

She added: “We understand that domestic abuse is obviously really harmful in relation to that victim but the problem solving work is around tackling that perpetrator and looking at that wider picture.

“I’m working really closely with public health and we’re looking at a public health approach, a place based approach, to tackling domestic abuse. In other areas with place based partnership hubs it’s been really effective.

“That’s a whole system approach with all of the partners, daily meetings, where managers will attend.”

She added to date they have had some “really positive results” and gave an example of Southwick in Sunderland where the approach has worked.

At the meeting police also noted there had been several “domestic related burglaries” in the West Shields area which had seen suspects put on either domestic violence prevention orders or “really tough bail conditions”.

Councillors heard there had been some cases where offenders had been “sent back to prison”.

According to figures previously produced by South Tyneside Council, more than 2,400 incidents of domestic violence are believed to have taken place in the borough through the whole of 2020/21.

The data was revealed in a report which went before the council’s Children and Adults Safeguarding Panel in December, stating 77% of incidents involved involved either the partner or an ex-partner.