Dominic Raab said South Tyneside was one of seven areas which would house a new ‘Justice Collaboration Centre’ as the Government ‘continues to level-up communities’.

The new centre is set to be based at the Viking Business Park in Jarrow. However when asked by the Gazette, the MoJ was unable to confirm when it will open or how many jobs will be created.

The centres will be launched alongside a series of satellite offices as the Government’s ‘Places for Growth’ programme continues to move civil service roles out of London.

Dominic Raab, Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice has announced a new Justice Collaboration Centre in South Tyneside (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Mr Raab, who also serves as Justice Secretary, said: “This Government is committed to spreading opportunity more equally across communities and tackling regional inequalities.

“By having more of our staff based outside London we can recruit the best people wherever they live so that the justice system benefits from more diverse backgrounds, outlooks and experience.”

The new Justice Collaboration Centres are described as ‘larger office spaces with a mix of traditional workstations and shared spaces, meeting and training rooms’.

Mr Raab said they will support face-to-face work of Ministry of Justice (MoJ) staff in roles including finance, digital and human resources during training and meetings in South Tyneside, Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham, Cardiff, Ipswich and Brighton.

Staff will also be based at smaller new regional Justice Satellite Offices, including desk space in pre-existing buildings like courts.

The Government said almost 70% of the MoJ workforce is already based outside of London and the South East and this move will see more than 2,000 more roles in areas like finance, human resources and digital move out by 2030.

Mr Raab said as positions become available they will be re-advertised nationally, rather than tied to a location, an approach he said has already seen most new of new recruits based outside London.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Steve Barclay, added: “It's brilliant to see the Ministry of Justice is offering increased opportunities around the UK with the opening of seven new offices across in England and Wales, a clear demonstration of the government's ambition to level up local communities by delivering long-term career prospects to their area rather than the previous heavy concentration on central London.”

Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary Antonia Romeo said: “Broadening recruitment into the Ministry is crucial, not only because it creates opportunities but because it helps us to be more innovative and make better decisions.”

