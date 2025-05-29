South Tyneside Council’s Labour cabinet recently agreed plans for the future of Durham Court, the last remaining residential high-rise building in Hebburn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-storey block, which is for the over 55s, dates back to 1974 and has 111 flats, of which 70 are currently occupied, and “96 occupants reside in the building” with the majority aged over 65.

Senior councillors voted unanimously to agree to the demolition of Durham Court and the rehousing of residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Council’s Labour cabinet, at a meeting this week, agreed plans for the future of Durham Court, the last remaining residential high-rise building in Hebburn. | LDRS

They added this option had been recommended after taking into consideration a “range of complex factors, including financial and what is in the best interests of the tenants.”

However opposition councillors have raised concerns over the decision, with Councillor Andrew Guy, South Tyneside Alliance Group representative, stating it is an “appalling mistake.”

He raised concerns how Durham Court was the “substantial customer” for the Hebburn Energy Centre – which cost the council £11.9million, of which £4.8 million was received from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Clly Guy, in a statement on social media, said the energy centre will now become a “stranded asset.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “This 18-storey tower block will be flattened, in the process wiping out the main reason the £11.9 million Hebburn Energy Centre was built.

“This is yet another chapter in a long and costly saga of South Tyneside Labour’s failed projects, wasting millions while delivering nothing but shiny shovels and a trail of incompetence.

“The decision to demolish Durham Court is more than just a housing matter. It exposes a staggering waste of public money and a textbook example of local authority incompetence.”

He also said he and other South Tyneside Alliance Group representatives, along with three independent councillors, had requested the decision be “called- in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would have seen the issue referred to the council’s overview and scrutiny coordinating and call-in committee, and subject to their recommendation back to cabinet for further consideration.

They said the ruling cabinet “must show it has considered all material implications (environmental, financial, and social) before taking irreversible action.”

However council chiefs said they “haven’t received a valid request for call-in” – a ruling which Cllr Guy said they will be “formally challenging.”

Local authority bosses added a valid ‘call-in’ request must come “no later than 12noon on the fifth working day after publication of the minutes” – which in this case falls on Monday, June 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour’s Councillor Jane Carter, deputy council leader, previously said it was “by no means a conclusion we have reached lightly” to demolish Durham Court.

She highlighted how the building would require £12million of investment to modernise and keep at a decent standard – which would have meant “significant disruption to the tenants without any guarantees about the long-term sustainability of the block.”

Cllr Carter continued: “Again, selling or transferring the building to another social landlord would offer tenants no extra protection in terms of its long-term viability.

“Of course we recognise that this will be unsettling and that some of the tenants do not want to be moving at this stage in life, but we will do all we can to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents will be supported and kept informed every step of the way, they all have contact details of an officer who will answer questions and reassure them.”

All residents will also be eligible to receive a home loss payment of around £8,100 per property, a figure set nationally, and support with the cost of removals.

In a report presented to cabinet, demolition was recommended as the “most economically advantageous option” at £6.6 million, made up of the demolition costs (£2.1 million), discounted rental loss over 30 years (£4million), ‘home loss payments’ to tenants and other factors.

In response to concerns around the Hebburn Energy Centre, a council spokesperson said: “Durham Court is heated via the recently-completed Hebburn Renewable Energy Scheme, which was intended to deliver 320 tonnes of carbon savings annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Durham Court represents approximately 62% of that overall carbon saving.

“The scheme received £4.8m in grant funding from the European Regional Development Fund, who have confirmed there will be no clawback of funds.

“A new children’s home will be connected to the renewable energy network, which will mitigate a proportion of the lost carbon savings.

“The design of the network has incorporated flexibility to enable future extension and we are already exploring the feasibility of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to continuing to increase and invest in our renewable capabilities and moving to cleaner, greener sources for our energy supplies and will continue to bid for funding opportunities.”

The cabinet report had said there was a “reputational risk” to the local authority around its Net Zero agenda because of impacts on the recently completed Hebburn Energy Centre.

The council has said no timescales have been set for the demolition of Durham Court, and that demolition would not begin until all residents find a suitable alternative home.

The local authority added rehousing residents and the demolition process was likely to take around 3-4 years to complete.