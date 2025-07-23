Concerns have been raised around potential housing plans in East Boldon outlined in a blueprint for future development in the borough.

The worries were voiced during public hearings held as part of an independent examination of South Tyneside Council’s proposed local plan.

The document aims to provide a framework for where new homes, businesses, shops and leisure amenities will be built in the borough up until 2040.

It also aims to ensure the right infrastructure, such as roads, health facilities and schools, is in place to support growth.

Despite the local plan twice being rejected by councillors, the Minister of State for Housing and Planning issued an intervention notice directing the council to submit the plan for independent examination in public.

The sessions are to help the inspector determine if the plan is ‘sound’.

The first stage of hearings were held over a two week period from July 8-17, with one of the sessions focusing on a section of land at North Farm in East Boldon, which is earmarked for an indicative 263 properties.

Joe Thompson, speaking on behalf of East Boldon Neighbourhood Forum, raised concerns over the proposed development, including the loss of Green Belt land and the impact it would have on the surrounding area.

Speaking at the hearing, he said: “The numbers that will come forward here has such a profound effect on the lives of people who live in the village and the way that the village is actually structured.

“The openness of the site … and the opportunity it provides for the people, the protection it gives to nature, the openness it provides, it would be a great loss to East Boldon.

“This site can’t be seen in glorious isolation, its development has a massive impact on the other parts of East Boldon village and we just can’t brush that under the carpet.”

He added while their primary position is the site should not come forward for housing, if it was determined development would take place, they believe the northern third of the land should be used as a means of providing mitigation measures and green open space.

Mervyn Butler, secretary of Cleadon and East Boldon Labour Party, also raised concerns over the plans and agreed if the housing allocation was supported it “should be on a much reduced site area.”

He said: “The development of this site will not only reduce the gap between West and East Boldon, which has remained despite developments in the early 1990s, most importantly it reduces the gap between East and West Boldon and South Shields.”

He added if the site was to be developed, which would bring in “large scale profits” to housing developers, then “compensatory improvements need to be much wider than are being suggested.”

Deborah Lamb, council operations manager for the spatial planning team, said the area was assessed in the South Tyneside Green Belt Study, with the site being rated “low” harm against three out of four criteria and “moderate” harm against the fourth.

She added: “It’s noted that the assessment states that the site shares a strong relationship with the urban area which surrounds it, the built area surrounds the site to the west and the north.”

She also noted there was a range of compensatory measures that could be carried out as part of the proposals.

Elsewhere council officers stated, in terms of the impact on the Green Belt and potential mitigation, they would have a further look at this and noted there are also options that could be considered at the planning application stage.

Other local authority chiefs at the hearing added the site is “well related to services and facilities in East Boldon” and infrastructure plans identify “both existing travel and a proposed active travel route close to the site.”

Matt Clifford, senior planning policy officer at the council, noted there are “social infrastructure implications” from the development but they feel these can be dealt with through management plans and section 106 developer contributions.

He added: “The local road network assessment has identified which junctions would need to be mitigated, there is a high level assessment of the mitigation necessary.”

However concerns were raised over potential traffic problems and whether such mitigation measures would meet the capacity needed and “allow the village to deal with these additional numbers that come forward.”

Mr Thompson said: “The traffic that will result from the figures … will have a huge effect on the people who live there, who go to school there, who pray there.”

Mr Butler added key junctions in East Boldon are already “at capacity at mornings and particularly at evening peaks” and further traffic generated by new housing developments would “exacerbate current problems. “

A second stage of hearings into the local plan is set to take place later this year and will consider wider policy issues.

Following the hearings, the usual procedure is the inspector will consider everything presented and let the council know if any changes need to be made to the plan, known as ‘main modifications’, and these are then consulted on by the council.