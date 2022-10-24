Mayor of South Tyneside Cllr Pat Hay, Mayoress Mrs Jean Copp, and Cllr Adam Ellison, with Young Peoples Parliament's Luke Hall, Rachel Mienie Lizzie Spoors and Elliot Connell, at Bilton Hall Community Trust, Low Simonside, Jarrow.

The event, held at Bilton Hall Community Trust, was organised by South Tyneside’s Young People’s Parliament whose campaign theme this year is health and wellbeing.

A number of organisations including Matrix, Youth Services, Surf School and mental health services showcased their services while representatives from schools across the Borough came along to find out more.

Luke Hall from South Tyneside’s Young People’s Parliament, said: “An event earlier in the year revealed that there is actually a lot of support out there to help young people with their wellbeing but not everyone knows about it.

“By holding this event, we can make sure young people are aware of the support that’s out there and schools can deliver their own campaigns to promote the support available.”

The event, which was in line with the Council’s priority of supporting families and young people in need, was attended by both the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay, and Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, Councillor Adam Ellison.

Councillor Ellison said: “Young people have had a challenging couple of years. The pandemic impacted greatly on our young people through loss of schooling and missing out on social interaction with friends.