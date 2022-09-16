The Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall.

A nationwide one-minute silence is taking place at 8pm, this Sunday, September 18, as a mark of respect to the Queen.

People, community groups and organisations are encouraged to mark the national silence at home or on their doorsteps or host their own small gatherings in their communities.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay, who will be joining faith and military representatives in a small civic gathering, said: “People are encouraged to unite on the eve of Her Majesty, The Queen’s State Funeral by observing the National Moment of Reflection at home or within their own communities.

Mayor of South Tyneside Cllr Pat Hay (right) making the proclamation of King Charles III, on the steps of South Shields Town Hall on Sunday, September 11.

“The one-minute silence is a chance for the people of South Tyneside to join others across the UK to mark the death of our longest-serving Monarch, to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s extraordinary life, her unwavering devotion to service and the incredible legacy she left behind.

“The Queen was sure in her faith and steadfast in her duty, bringing constancy through 70 years of change. She will be remembered with great affection and gratitude. Her passing marks a new era in the history of our country.”

Other tributes taking place across South Tyneside on Sunday include:

:: St Paul’s Church in Jarrow, 11am, Special Commemoration

A special service will be held at St Paul's.

:: St Michael & All Angels Church, 11am, Solemn Requiem Mass

:: St Hilda’s Church, 6pm, Evensong and thanksgiving

The Queen’s State Funeral is taking place in London, at 11am, on Monday 19 September, which has been declared a Bank Holiday.

There will be an evening service at St Hilda's Church.

For those who want to join others, the funeral is also being broadcast live on a big screen in Old Eldon Square in Newcastle, from 9am to 6pm, giving the region the chance to come together.

The Union Flag continues to fly at half mast over key Council buildings in South Tyneside and South Shields Town Hall is being lit up purple during the national mourning period.

Books of Condolence remain available for people to sign at South Shields and Jarrow Town Halls, between 8.30am and 7pm, and at The Word and Hebburn Central during normal opening hours. However, The Word and Hebburn Central will be closed on Bank Holiday Monday alongside other leisure and library services.

Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, during The Platinum Jubilee celebrations. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Council services will resume as normal next Tuesday (20 September) when the Union flags will be raised to full mast. The Books of Condolence will remain open until 6pm on Tuesday.

Those who are unable to visit a venue to sign can contribute a message to the South Tyneside book via email at [email protected] There is also the opportunity to sign an e-book of condolence on the Royal Family’s official website at www.royal.uk