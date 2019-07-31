Ex-Middlesbrough and Brazilian international Juninho’s former home to be demolished to make way for 14 new houses
Juninho’s former home is to be demolished to make way for more than a dozen new homes.
The fate of “The Little Fella’s” former property in Yarm was revealed at Wednesday’s planning committee in Stockton as 14 homes were given the green light to go up off Busby Way, at Mount Leven.
Councillors Andrew Sherris, independent member for Yarm, offered up the snippet before the vote.
Osvaldo Giroldo Junior – better known as Juninho – was a Brazilian World Cup-winning footballer who had three spells at Middlesbrough FC between 1995 and 2004.
He is known as ‘The Little Fella’ on Teesside because of his 5ft 5ins frame and scored 34 goals in 155 games for Boro.
Thornaby independent Councillor Steve Walmsley joked the house “should be a shrine”.
Stockton Council had voted to refuse the 14 home scheme in Yarm five years before it was overturned on appeal.
There were 13 objections with worries about traffic and the appearance of the homes near the retirement village.
But planning agent David Marjoran told councillors the scheme would be traditional in style with the detached homes having three to five bedrooms.
“Although the properties will be larger than some of those nearby, there is sufficient evidence of large two-storey detached homes in the estate – including the home to be demolished,” he added.
Councillor Tony Hampton, Conservative member for Yarm, said the battle over whether the homes should be built at all “had already been lost”.
He added: “These were approved on appeal.
“Had this not been done I would have definitely have voted against this but the reality is, there is very little we can do if it’s already been approved by a planning inspector.”
Meanwhile, Councillor Steve Walmsley claimed the inspector had allowed the development because of a precedent the council had set for applications at the Tees Heritage Park.
“Plans were approved willy-nilly in there,” he added.
However, Councillor Sylvia Walmsley was pleased the two affordable houses in the scheme had not been “tucked away into a far corner”.
Chairwoman Councillor Norma Stephenson added: “Me and you both.”
The application was passed by 10 votes with two abstentions.