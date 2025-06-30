Multi-million pound plans to revamp an iconic arts venue in South Shields have taken a step forward, following the submission of official plans.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received applications for The Customs House at Mill Dam in the town.

The venue, which is operated by The Customs House Trust Limited, sits within a Grade II-listed building and has been earmarked for regeneration after the council was previously successful in a bid for £20 million from the UK Government’s then titled ‘Levelling Up Fund Round Three’.

An artist's impression of how redeveloped Customs House in South Shields could look (Entrance) | IDPartnership/LDRS

The UK Government funding aims to create a revitalised South Shields town centre over several projects, including the relocation of South Tyneside College, and around £7 million is allocated for The Customs House, the council has confirmed.

Two planning applications have now been submitted to South Tyneside Council, including a listed building consent application, setting out what improvements are proposed.

The applications describe the project as “internal alterations and refurbishment of The Customs House and Daltons Lane Workshops, erection of central glazed atrium, double storey extension to the Daltons Lane workshop and adjoining store room to the theatre, along with associated work.”

A design and access statement submitted to council officials states the project aims to “develop the existing offer of The Customs House to provide an integrated and expanded cultural offer whilst preserving the listed building”.

An artist's impression how redeveloped Customs House in South Shields could look (Lightwell) | IDPartnership/LDRS

It was noted that “important rehearsal and performance spaces are proposed alongside improved food and drinks facilities to ensure long-term viability of the existing facility.”

Some of the objectives of the project include “creating an attractive, engaging community cultural offer to attract visitors”, expanding the cultural offer and enhancing existing facilities, and “restoring, protecting and safeguarding the important heritage elements of the existing building”.

Planning documents indicate the plans aim to improve circulation and to “rethink the entire access strategy of the building”, with a new main entrance to the building taken from Daltons Lane.

New public realm and hard landscaping would also be created to the south east and south west of the building under the plans to “invite visitors to the new entrance”.

Proposed floor plans set out the “key interventions into the building to help increase the offer of The Customs House”.

This includes a “new light-well space with bar as gathering space for visitors before a performance”, improved toilet facilities, “new enhanced café space spanning the frontage of the building with feature staircase to the restaurant” and a “new principal kitchen to help serve all areas of The Customs House”.

In addition, other works include the relocation of disabled parking bays, a new chair store created for removable chairs, a new cinema access and new staff office facilities.

On the first floor, proposals aim to “open the whole frontage of the building to create a restaurant” to “take advantage of views across the river”.

Meanwhile, the Daltons Suite will be “maintained and refurbished as a multifunctional space for both rehearsals and events such as wedding breakfasts and parties” but an extension is proposed to “expand the multifunctional space and increase its capacity”.

An artist's impression of how redeveloped Customs House in South Shields could look (cafe) | IDPartnership/LDRS

South Tyneside Council has circulated CGI images of the redeveloped Customs House from IDPartnership, showing how the transformed spaces could look.

The design and access statement adds the plans aim to boost The Customs House’s offer and to help it “continue to be a key cultural destination forSouth Shields and the wider borough.”

A decision on the planning application is expected following a period of council consultation.

Councillor Margaret Meling, South Tyneside Council’s cabinet member for economic growth and transport, said the proposed refurbishment has “the potential to transform this much-loved landmark into a dynamic, modern cultural venue”.

“With plans for vibrant performance and rehearsal spaces and welcoming food and drink areas, The Customs House could become an exciting hub of creativity and activity from morning to night,” she added.

“In our public consultation, the South Shields Conversation, there was overwhelming support for refurbishing this historic building and enhancing the Mill Dam area.

“It would play a key role in the wider regeneration of the town, boosting footfall and strengthening the connection between the riverside, town centre and new student community that the college relocation will bring.”

Kelly Anders, chief executive officer at The Customs House, has also welcomed the plans.

“We are thrilled to be working in partnership with South Tyneside Council on this exciting project,” she said.

“The proposed refurbishment of The Customs House would significantly enhance our venue, creating improved, flexible spaces for delivering high-quality arts and cultural activities for our community.

“Alongside this, enhancements to our food and drink offer would further enrich the experience for all who visit us.

“This investment would mark a significant step forward in securing the future of our venue as a vibrant, creative and welcoming cultural hub at the heart of South Tyneside.”

For more information on the planning applications, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference numbers 250379 and 250381.