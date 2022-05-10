Last year, South Tyneside Council’s planning department received an application from Vic Young Ltd to develop a unit at Elswick Way Industrial Estate.

This included a store extension to the side of the car dealership’s existing bodyshop.

According to plans, the space would be used for storage and would not house any plant or machinery that would create noise or other disturbance and would “further contribute to the sustainability of the business on the site”.

Vic Young car dealership, South Shields

The building would also have a metal clad roof, a roller shutter door for loading, a fire exit and internal access from the existing bodyshop.

The application states: “The extension will be used for the storage of parts and other materials to provide better security and a safer and more ordered working environment for the vehicle body repairs in the existing building as most of the materials are currently stored around the vehicles as they are being repaired.”

South Tyneside Council’s approved the proposals earlier this month.

The local authority’s planning department claimed the scheme would not “impede or cause further harm to vehicular access on the site”.

A report from development chiefs added: “It is therefore not considered that this development would result in increased parking pressure in the area, or harm to highway safety.”