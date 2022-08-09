Extension plans rejected for South Shields home

The ruling from South Tyneside Council’s planning department was linked to a property in Woodlands Terrace at the Lawe Top, in the Beacon and Bents ward.

Earlier in March, 2022, an application was lodged for a two-storey rear extension over an existing kitchen offshoot.

This included a bathroom and shower room to the first floor with a balcony above and a new side window to an existing rear offshoot to create a laundry room at first floor level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans were rejected.

During the application process, amended floor and elevation plans were submitted to council decision-makers.

After assessing the proposals against planning policies however, South Tyneside Council’s planning department refused the application on August 1, 2022.

The main reason for refusal, published on the council’s website, included the impact of the physical development which was “staggered towards the attached neighbouring property”.

Council planners said that due to the development’s “excessive scale, massing and close proximity to the ground floor side habitable kitchen and dining room windows and doors of [the] adjacent dwelling” the plans would have negative impacts.

This included the plans being “detrimental to the amenities enjoyed by the occupiers of this adjacent property, particularly in terms of [the development’s] overbearing impact and resultant overshadowing, reduced outlook and reduced daylight impacts”.

Council planners, in the published decision notice, added the proposed extension would clash with the South Tyneside Local Development Framework and associated design guidance for householder extensions.

The applicant has the right to lodge an appeal with the Secretary of State.