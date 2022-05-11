South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust will lead the memorial service for children, which is hosted by St Gregory’s RC Church, off Borough Road, close to the Nook in South Shields, on Saturday, May 14, at 3pm.

While other services were held during the pandemic, they were under stringent restrictions brought in by the Government to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The service will be led by Reverend Pat Bealing and Jennifer Lake, who are members of the chaplaincy team at South Tyneside District Hospital.

The service will take place at St Gregory's Church.

It is open to people who have lost a child at any age in the past.

Families will be invited to give their child’s name as they enter the service if they wish it to be read out, and a candle will be lit for each child.

The service will last around 45 minutes and will feature a performance by The Beacon Band, which is based at the church.

The gathering this month comes in addition to another held around Christmas time, where a memorial book records the names of babies who have died prematurely or suddenly and messages are attached to a tree then put on display in the hospital chapel.

