Plans to demolish a fire-damaged former Whitburn pub to make way for housing have been given the go-ahead on appeal after previously being rejected by councillors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March South Tyneside Council’s planning committee refused plans for the former Whitburn Lodge site off Mill Lane.

Since closing its doors in 2012, the vacant pub has been the target of break-ins and deliberate fires, including a blaze on New Year’s Day 2023, which destroyed large sections of the roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since closing its doors in 2012, the site has been the target of break-ins and deliberate fires | LDRS

The proposals from national house-builder Lovell Partnerships sought to demolish the building and erect 32 new homes on the land.

The development, which will front onto Mill Lane, will include a range of two, three and four bedroom properties, of which eight will be available as affordable housing.

The planning application sparked several public objections, with concerns about sewerage capacity and increased traffic, while a petition was also launched calling for the site to be demolished.

Additionally a report was presented to the March meeting linked to regulator The Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat), which a council planning document summarised as "a proposal to issue an enforcement order and impose a financial penalty on Northumbrian Water in respect of Combined Sewer Overflow discharges."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added Ofwat's "draft order including reference to alleged failings at Whitburn Steel SPS and Hendon Sewage Treatment Works."

the planning application sparked several public objections, with concerns about sewerage capacity and increased traffic | LDRS

Nevertheless council planning officers had recommended the proposals were approved, arguing they met the “very special circumstances” needed to justify development in the Green Belt.

They added there was “sufficient network and treatment capacity” in regards to drainage and sewage.

However the application was rejected by seven votes to four, with councillors raising concerns over several issues, especially in regards to pressures on the area's sewerage system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An appeal was subsequently lodged by the applicant to the national Planning Inspectorate over the decision.

A decision report from Secretary of State appointed inspector Katie McDonald has now confirmed the appeal has been allowed, meaning planning permission is granted for the pub demolition and new 32 property housing development.

She ruled "there is a demonstrable unmet need for the type of development proposed" and the proposal "would make an important contribution to both the delivery of market and affordable homes."

She noted this came amidst "a consistent shortage of housing in the area."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans to demolish the fire-damaged former Whitburn Lodge pub to make way for housing have been blocked | LDRS

Elsewhere in her report she highlighted how all new residential proposals result in foul drainage discharges into the sewerage system - however the level generated would be "a fraction of the amount that sewage works process."

In her report, she added: "On the basis of the evidence before me, and the consultation responses from statutory consultees, the development would be an acceptable use of the land and the effect of the proposal on water quality arising from the site would be acceptable

"The focus of planning decisions should be on whether proposed development is an acceptable use of land, rather than the control of processes or emissions."

She added there would be no conflict with local policies which "seek to ensure that development reduces levels of pollution, sewage and drainage infrastructure is either available or can be provided, and is carefully considered in new developments."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision report also highlighted how the site "is of a derelict nature and the former public house is a public safety risk" and "an eyesore to the local area.”

It continued: "The proposal would regenerate the site at a gateway into Whitburn and would significantly improve the area."

The report from Ms McDonald concluded the development "would collectively clearly outweigh the totality of Green Belt harm so as to amount to the very special circumstances required to justify the proposal."

She noted the benefits of the scheme include "the quick delivery of much needed housing on a brownfield derelict site, which is identified for housing in the emerging local plan, drainage betterments and economic benefits."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former pub has been closed since 2012. Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Service. | Local Democracy Reporting Service

An appeal from Lovell for a full award of costs against South Tyneside Council was also allowed by the inspector.

A report from the inspector ruled "unreasonable behaviour resulting in unnecessary or wasted expense has occurred and a full award of costs is justified."

It stated: "There is a failure to produce evidence to substantiate the reason for refusal, and there are vague, generalised or inaccurate assertions about the proposal’s impact in land use terms.

"The officer recommendation was consistently to approve, stating that there were very special circumstances for the development in the Green Belt, the decision taken by the committee to refuse for this very specific reason, unrelated to the acceptable use of land, is completely unreasonable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The council has prevented and delayed development which should clearly bepermitted, which is particularly concerning considering its shortage of market and affordable housing, and the draft allocation of this site for development."

The inspector's report added "the delays placed upon the applicant were quite frankly, ludicrous."

The proposals had previously been narrowly approved by the council's planning committee in May 2024, subject to the signing of a planning obligation.

The former pub was "well alight" by the time fire crews arrived. | Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

The inspector's report stated "once the planning obligation was signed, permission should have been issued" - however the application was kept "in abeyance for seven months while they were considering the implications of the Ofwat report, and awaiting the final version."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application was then sent back to the planning committee in March this year, where councillors decided to refuse proposals - with the inspector ruling the delay "wholly unnecessary."

Council planning documents at the time stated the plans had been brought back before councillors because of “material planning considerations” that had arisen.

These were particularly around “foul drainage matters and changes to local and national planning policy concerning housing land supply/delivery and Green Belt matters”.

The ruling means the council will have to pay Lovell Partnerships the costs of the appeal proceedings, with such costs to be assessed in the Senior Courts Costs Office if an amount is not agreed between the two parties.