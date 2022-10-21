Fire safety concerns over potential ‘blackouts’ - and the energy-saving tips which might put people in danger

The National Grid has warned that British households could lose power for up to three hours at a time this winter if supplies run extremely low.

The company said it would be an “unlikely scenario” but supply interruptions were possible if the energy crisis escalated, with customers being warned in advance of cuts.

At a meeting of South Tyneside Council’s Hebburn Community Area Forum (CAF) this week, questions were asked about fire safety risks if blackouts become a reality and residents are forced to use candles.

There are concerns that potential blackouts, and even energy-saving efforts, could increase the risk of home fires. Picture c/o Pixabay.

However a representative for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) reassured councillors that prevention work is continuing, including ‘safe and well’ visits to households, to reduce risk.

“When we do our safe and well checks, there’s a checklist that we go through and speak to people about,” said Steven Bewick, station manager at TWFRS.

“We will give them safety advice about don’t light candles and leave them unattended.

“A lot of fires we get is with these tealights people have on their windowsills or around their baths and they don’t realise how much heat goes through.

“So we do give safety advice around that and when we do our safe and well checks as well, we do mention about when you use your appliances.

“Especially your tumble driers where a lot of people don’t realise that they have got to clean the filter out at the back.”

The comments came during a meeting of Hebburn CAF at Hebburn Central on Monday, October 17.

Fire bosses were responding to a question from Monkton councillor and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Authority member, Joan Keegan.

Cllr Keegan said her concerns stemmed from potential blackouts and “people using candles and actually being told to use appliances through the night, such as tumble driers, to save energy”.

TWFRS representatives said that officers would continue to “reinforce” fire prevention and safety messages to South Tyneside residents.

Station manager at TWFRS Steven Bewick added: “With regards to the blackouts we will just reinforce that [safety] information as we’re going forward when we’re doing our safe and well visits.

“Our corporate communications team can do targeted things on social media and I would imagine we would put something out to give people awareness.

“Not everybody has got the internet so it’s how we get that information across, whether that’s when we’re doing our school visits or with community groups when we drop in, and give information there to take back to households.

“We will do the best we can but we can’t get everybody”.

Concerns about fire risks during blackouts were also raised at a Jarrow and Boldon CAF meeting on Thursday, October 20.

John Anderson, diversionary activities manager at TWFRS, said some energy-saving messages given out by national broadcasters were “not being specific enough”.

Mr Anderson told the CAF: “The prevention and education team are now pulling together information because that’s part of a campaign that we need to address.

“People try and be helpful with advice but actually the advice is about saving money, it’s not then about the next bit and how you do that safely”.

Safe and well visits involve TWFRS visiting eligible households to carry out a risk assessment.

Fire service staff can give specific advice, fit smoke alarms and issue protective equipment if necessary.

